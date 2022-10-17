HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after eight weeks

As expected, our top two teams had no problem last week. No. 1 Bryant rolled to a 35-8 victory over Little Rock Southwest, and Cabot beat Little Rock Central by a final score of 49-13.

They play each other this week.

The game of the week came in northwest Arkansas as Bentonville edged Fayetteville 31-30 after a successful two-point conversion play in overtime.

Our No. 1 teams in each classification remained the same: Bryant in 7A, Pulaski Academy in 6A, Joe T. Robinson in 5A, Arkadelphia in 4A, Prescott in 3A and Hazen in 2A.

Here are the updated rankings with just three weeks remaining in the regular season:

OVERALL

Bryant Cabot Pulaski Academy Bentonville Conway Greenwood Little Rock Catholic Joe T. Robinson Shiloh Christian Arkadelphia





CLASS 7A

Bryant Cabot Bentonville Conway Fayetteville





CLASS 6A

Pulaski Academy Greenwood Little Rock Catholic Benton Lake Hamilton





CLASS 5A

Joe T. Robinson Shiloh Christian Little Rock Mills Little Rock Parkview Camden Fairview





CLASS 4A

Arkadelphia Malvern Warren Harding Academy Star City





CLASS 3A

Prescott Rison Charleston Booneville Melbourne





CLASS 2A