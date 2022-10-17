Sections
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after eight weeks

by Rex Nelson | Today at 3:23 p.m.
Bentonville junior CJ Brown runs to the end zone for a touchdown Friday during the Tigers’ 31-30 overtime victory over the Fayetteville Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium in Bentonville. (Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)

As expected, our top two teams had no problem last week. No. 1 Bryant rolled to a 35-8 victory over Little Rock Southwest, and Cabot beat Little Rock Central by a final score of 49-13.

They play each other this week.

The game of the week came in northwest Arkansas as Bentonville edged Fayetteville 31-30 after a successful two-point conversion play in overtime.

Our No. 1 teams in each classification remained the same: Bryant in 7A, Pulaski Academy in 6A, Joe T. Robinson in 5A, Arkadelphia in 4A, Prescott in 3A and Hazen in 2A.

Here are the updated rankings with just three weeks remaining in the regular season:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Cabot
  3. Pulaski Academy
  4. Bentonville
  5. Conway
  6. Greenwood
  7. Little Rock Catholic
  8. Joe T. Robinson
  9. Shiloh Christian
  10. Arkadelphia


CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. Cabot
  3. Bentonville
  4. Conway
  5. Fayetteville


CLASS 6A

  1. Pulaski Academy
  2. Greenwood
  3. Little Rock Catholic
  4. Benton
  5. Lake Hamilton


CLASS 5A

  1. Joe T. Robinson
  2. Shiloh Christian
  3. Little Rock Mills
  4. Little Rock Parkview
  5. Camden Fairview


CLASS 4A

  1. Arkadelphia
  2. Malvern
  3. Warren
  4. Harding Academy
  5. Star City


CLASS 3A

  1. Prescott
  2. Rison
  3. Charleston
  4. Booneville
  5. Melbourne


CLASS 2A

  1. Hazen
  2. Carlisle
  3. Bigelow
  4. Mount Ida
  5. Marked Tree
