HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after eight weeks

As expected, our top two teams had no problem last week. No. 1 Bryant rolled to a 35-8 victory over Little Rock Southwest, and Cabot beat Little Rock Central by a final score of 49-13.
They play each other this week.
The game of the week came in northwest Arkansas as Bentonville edged Fayetteville 31-30 after a successful two-point conversion play in overtime.
Our No. 1 teams in each classification remained the same: Bryant in 7A, Pulaski Academy in 6A, Joe T. Robinson in 5A, Arkadelphia in 4A, Prescott in 3A and Hazen in 2A.
Here are the updated rankings with just three weeks remaining in the regular season:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Cabot
- Pulaski Academy
- Bentonville
- Conway
- Greenwood
- Little Rock Catholic
- Joe T. Robinson
- Shiloh Christian
- Arkadelphia
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Cabot
- Bentonville
- Conway
- Fayetteville
CLASS 6A
- Pulaski Academy
- Greenwood
- Little Rock Catholic
- Benton
- Lake Hamilton
CLASS 5A
- Joe T. Robinson
- Shiloh Christian
- Little Rock Mills
- Little Rock Parkview
- Camden Fairview
CLASS 4A
- Arkadelphia
- Malvern
- Warren
- Harding Academy
- Star City
CLASS 3A
- Prescott
- Rison
- Charleston
- Booneville
- Melbourne
CLASS 2A
- Hazen
- Carlisle
- Bigelow
- Mount Ida
- Marked Tree