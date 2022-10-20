Get to know: '25 LB target Parker Meese

Sophomore linebacker Parker Meese, an Arkansas target, will likely be one of the top defensive prospects in the nation for his class.
Meese, 6-2 and 218 pounds of Parish Episcopal High School in Dallas, made his first college visit to Arkansas in June and attended his first college game in Fayetteville when the Razorbacks hosted Alabama.
He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Missouri, BYU, Boston College and other schools.
Meese also visited Maryland and Penn State during the summer, and has attended games at Duke and North Carolina.
Nickname: Parker Pitbull
Favorite thing about playing LB: Being a leader on the field and getting to hit people.
Linebacker coach Michael Scherer is: Fun to be around and a great linebackers coach.
Funniest football moment: Too many to name just one, but recently one of the older guys threw a younger teammate in the trash can.
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Being a trainer.
My mom is always on me to do: My homework
Must watch TV: Cobra Kai
Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate
What super power would you choose if given the option: Super strength
My two pet peeves are: When my sister won’t stop talking.
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Ray Lewis
My hidden talent is: I’m good with numbers/math.
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chipotle
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Chipotle chicken bowl
I will never ever eat: Black licorice
Favorite junk food: Banana pudding
My favorite sweet tooth craving is: Watermelon Sour Patch Kids
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Snails
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Megan Fox
If you could live anywhere, where would that be: On the bayou or lake in West Monroe.
I’m terrified of: Heights
Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: On a trampoline.
Love or hate horror movies and why: Love. I think they’re funny.
Cat or dog person and why: Dog. Have you seen my english bulldog?
Do you think aliens exist: No
I get emotional when: Anytime I lose a game.
Which do you prefer Twitter, snapchat, instagram or Tic Tok: Snap
Best advice I’ve received: Even when you’re trying your hardest you can always give a little bit more.
Role model and why: My Dad. He always gives his all in everything he does.
Three words to describe me: Funny, hard worker, caring
People would be surprised that I: Am the oldest of 4 siblings and I love fishing.