Get to know: '25 LB target Parker Meese

Sophomore linebacker Parker Meese, an Arkansas target, will likely be one of the top defensive prospects in the nation for his class.

Meese, 6-2 and 218 pounds of Parish Episcopal High School in Dallas, made his first college visit to Arkansas in June and attended his first college game in Fayetteville when the Razorbacks hosted Alabama.

He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Missouri, BYU, Boston College and other schools.

Meese also visited Maryland and Penn State during the summer, and has attended games at Duke and North Carolina.

Nickname: Parker Pitbull

Favorite thing about playing LB: Being a leader on the field and getting to hit people.

Linebacker coach Michael Scherer is: Fun to be around and a great linebackers coach.

Funniest football moment: Too many to name just one, but recently one of the older guys threw a younger teammate in the trash can.

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Being a trainer.

My mom is always on me to do: My homework

Must watch TV: Cobra Kai

Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate

What super power would you choose if given the option: Super strength

My two pet peeves are: When my sister won’t stop talking.

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Ray Lewis

My hidden talent is: I’m good with numbers/math.

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chipotle

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Chipotle chicken bowl

I will never ever eat: Black licorice

Favorite junk food: Banana pudding

My favorite sweet tooth craving is: Watermelon Sour Patch Kids

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Snails

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Megan Fox

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: On the bayou or lake in West Monroe.

I’m terrified of: Heights

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: On a trampoline.

Love or hate horror movies and why: Love. I think they’re funny.

Cat or dog person and why: Dog. Have you seen my english bulldog?

Do you think aliens exist: No

I get emotional when: Anytime I lose a game.

Which do you prefer Twitter, snapchat, instagram or Tic Tok: Snap

Best advice I’ve received: Even when you’re trying your hardest you can always give a little bit more.

Role model and why: My Dad. He always gives his all in everything he does.

Three words to describe me: Funny, hard worker, caring

People would be surprised that I: Am the oldest of 4 siblings and I love fishing.