Wildcats’ sophomore leads way

Harding Academy Coach Neil Evans knew Owen Miller would be good when he named him the starter in the summer -- but the sophomore quarterback playing at a record-setting pace is something even Evans and his staff didn't see coming.

"I'm shocked that it's gone this well," Evans said. "I knew he would be very good, but I don't think any of us saw all of this coming. It's been astronomical."

The state record for completion percentage in a season is 75.5%, set by Greenwood's Hayden Smith in 2011.

Through six games, Miller sits at 83.2%. He's thrown for 1,829 yards and 18 touchdowns while throwing the second-fewest interceptions (2) of a quarterback in the top 10 in yards.

Miller was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week in August following his first-ever varsity start. Since then, Evans said he's been impressed by the growth he's seen from Miller.

"He's done a really good job of managing the game," Evans said. "He's had some situations where he's trying to come down the stretch either before the before the half or even right after right after the half [where] we feel like he's gotta go manage the situation and I think he's done a really good job of that."

Harding Academy is averaging 42.2 points per game, 20th overall statewide, and while Miller is the focal point of the Wildcats' (6-0, 3-0 4A-2) offense, he's certainly not the only one putting together a strong season statistically.

Miller doesn't have one true go-to wide receiver, and that's exactly how Evans and offensive coordinator Will Francis have designed it.

"It doesn't allow for defenses to settle in and zero in on just one guy," Evans said. "And so, I think Owen does a really good job of highlighting all of that. I'm gonna give credit to Coach [Will] Francis for designing plays that highlight that. ... We put a huge emphasis on that."

Senior Landon Koch (583), junior Kyle Hoover (578) and sophomore Endy McGalliard (517) have each caught 35 or more passes for over 500 yards.

Harding Academy is in its first season in Class 4A following three consecutive state titles in Class 3A.

Evans said he couldn't predict how his relatively young team would fare this season as he was largely unfamiliar with what 4A would have to offer. But he also said he is optimistic about the potential of his group with three regular season games left.

"I had no expectations," Evans said. "I didn't know what to expect in 4A. I didn't know how we stacked up. I mean, we've played 4A teams, but playing them one week or back-to-back weeks is a lot different than playing them every week."

Harding Academy hosts Riverview (2-6, 1-3) on Friday.

Marked Tree

Indians in the hunt

Friday will be a big day in shaping conferences and playoff pictures in conferences all over the state.

With three weeks left in the regular season, teams like Marked Tree are gearing up for the home stretch toward the playoffs.

Marked Tree (6-1, 3-1 2A-2) sits in a four-way tie for first place in the 2A-2 conference with Des Arc, Clarendon and East Poinsett County. The four all sit at 3-1 in conference play following losses by the latter two last week. Clarendon currently sits atop the conference with 38 tiebreaker points followed by Marked Tree (36), Des Arc (30) and EPC (28).

With Marked Tree's last conference title coming in 2007, Coach Waylon Dunn is enjoying how close 2A-2 is.

"We're excited to be where we're at, you know, it's been a while since we've been in this position," Dunn said.

"I think from top to bottom, our conference is pretty tough. It's pretty competitive. Anybody can beat you on any Friday night if you don't come to play. So, we're gonna have to play well these next three weeks."

At 6-1, Marked Tree has already won its most games in a season since 2017. But with Clarendon to play on Friday, and EPC in the regular season finale, Dunn said there's still work left to do.

"Right now, we're just concentrated on us [and] where we need to be," Dunn said. "By the time we get to EPC that last week, then we'll kind of know what we need to do as far as where we're sitting."

With Earle sitting a game back at 2-2 in the conference, Marked Tree, like the other three teams at the top, will likely need two wins in its last three games to guarantee one of 2A-2's four playoff spots.

Marked Tree will host both Clarendon and EPC, and travel to Cross County on Oct. 28.

Rector

Wild ride so far

Injuries and fatigue are in full effect at this point in the season.

There maybe no team that knows that better than the 8-man Rector Cougars.

Rector (4-2, 2-1 2A-North) breezed past Augusta 50-6 on Oct. 14 to start a whirlwind eight-day stretch.

Rector's game the week prior had been delayed due to a lighting issue at Brinkley's stadium, so a rematch was set for Oct. 17.

The Cougars won a close one 38-34 to move to two wins in four days.

Rector Coach Dave Hendrix said spirits are high around the program, particularly because of the results of the first two games.

"It's been good because we won both games," Hendrix said with a chuckle. "[The players] love it because they like to play, not so much practice."

Due to the Arkansas Activities Association's rules on the number of days teams can wear pads during the week, Rector was reduced to one padded practice this week, with that being Wednesday.

Hendrix said if the stretch of games and the lack of full-contact practices that came with it had to happen, it couldn't have come at a better time.

"If this had been early in the season, it could have been a mess. But as the season goes on, drills start to slow down and you're just worried about keeping everyone healthy," Hendrix said.

Hendrix said for the first time he can remember he held a Sunday walk-through following the win over Augusta with the Cougars' next game the following day.

The final game of the stretch will be Friday against Midland (2-3, 1-2). It will be The Cougars' first home game since Sept. 16.