Greenwood parks panel set to review applications for new parks director, job description

GREENWOOD -- The city Parks Commission is getting close in finding a new parks director after the person who held the seat since May 2019 quit earlier this month.

The commission went into executive session to discuss the matter at its meeting Tuesday, although it didn't vote to take any action afterward.

Joel Goldstein, commission chairman, said the commissioners will get copies of the 10 applications and resumes the position garnered to review. The commission will meet in executive session to talk about who to hire for the job at a special meeting Tuesday with the hope the new person will be able to start Nov. 1.

The previous parks director, Tammy Briley, resigned from her position effective Oct. 7. The commission unanimously voted to accept Briley's resignation during a special meeting Sept. 27.

Goldstein said both he and Danielle Smith, city human resources director and executive assistant to Mayor Doug Kinslow, have been handling Briley's responsibilities since.

Briley said Sept. 27 her decision to resign came after being accused of not properly communicating with the Parks Commission about a project to reallocate up to $30,000 from a low-water bridge project at Greenwood City Lake to build a fishing pier. She said she put a recommendation for the project "as an FYI" in a report to the City Council for its Sept. 12 meeting without the commission approving the project first.

Briley said she spoke with Goldstein about the project prior to the meeting. She also put the project in her report knowing the commission would have to approve it, she said.

Goldstein said Sept. 27 the commission felt blindsided by Briley's report. He confirmed Briley expressed her interest in the project to him before the council meeting and told her he was fine with it, although he also noted she needed the commission's approval.

Goldstein said the commission discussed the matter Sept. 20, along with Briley's reported lack of attendance at commission subcommittee meetings.

The Parks Commission also tabled a revised version of the director's job description Tuesday, along with an amended version of the bylaws outlining the organization and operations of the panel. Both added the stipulation that the director report to the commission and its chairman, as opposed to just the commission.

Goldstein said City Clerk /Treasurer Sharla Derry created the changes after a discussion with him. The amendment stemmed from issues between the commission and Briley, with Goldstein claiming in the meeting Briley "had no boss," including the mayor.

"The way the bylaws are set up for the commission, the parks director does not report to the mayor," Goldstein said.

Cinda Bell, parks commissioner, said the commission employs the parks director, not the mayor or City Council.

However, commissioner Otis Edwards objected to amending the bylaws and job description this way. He argued the director should only report to the commission as a whole, rather than potentially just the commission chairman.

Goldstein said the commission will discuss the job description and bylaws with changes and additional clarification at its Nov. 15 meeting.

The new job description also added the parks director is responsible for attending all meetings of commission-appointed committees, as opposed to just overseeing them, as well as passing a drug screen alongside a previously established background check.

Other amendments to the bylaws included new procedures concerning the cancellation of Parks Commission regular meetings and the calling of special meetings.