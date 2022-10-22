Handcuffed teens flee family’s home

2 Astroworld suits

settled by families

The Associated Press

HOUSTON -- The families of two people who died during last year's Astroworld music festival have settled their wrongful-death lawsuits, according to attorneys.

Ten people were killed and hundreds were injured in a crowd surge at the Nov. 5 concert in Houston, headlined by rapper Travis Scott, which drew about 50,000 people.

The settlement terms were confidential.

Attorney Tony Buzbee announced this week that the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta had settled its lawsuit against more than 20 defendants, including Scott and Live Nation, the festival promoter.

"Axel Acosta was a beloved son, brother, and student. He was kind and loving. He is greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers," Buzbee said.

KTRK-TV first reported that the family of another victim, 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez, had also settled their lawsuit. Court records show that Rodriguez's family settled with Live Nation, Scott and others in July.

"Brianna Rodriguez was deeply loved and is terribly missed by her parents, her entire and extended family, her friends, and by her peers at Heights High School. Brianna's memory will forever live within those whose lives she touched and through the nonprofit organization, Dancing Through Bri, which has been created to provide scholarships to college-bound dancers and athletes," attorneys Robin Blanchette and Troy Williams said Thursday.

Ted Anastasiou, a spokesperson for Travis Scott, said Thursday that no member of the rapper's legal team has participated in any settlement discussions.

Attorneys for Live Nation, the world's largest concert promoter, did not immediately return emails seeking comment.

More than 500 lawsuits were filed after the deadly concert.

Those who died ranged in age from 9 to 27. Roughly 300 people were injured and treated at the scene, and 25 were taken to hospitals. Those killed died from compression asphyxia.