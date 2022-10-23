Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Breath of Life sets youth service

Breath of Life Church, 1313 S. Pine St., will have its monthly youth services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Charles Harris III, a member of New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church and the eighth Mr. University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Harris is a senior at UAPB where's majoring in industrial technology management and applied engineering, according to a news release. He is the son of Charles and Marisa Harris.

Eighth Avenue observes anniversary

Eighth Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth Ave., will celebrate its 124th anniversary at noon Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Steven E. King, pastor of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. The community is invited to attend in person at the church, via Instagram or Facebook Live.

Mt. Calvary observes anniversary

Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 600 E. 38th Ave., will celebrate its 127th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Larry C. Battles, pastor of Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church.

Barraque Street sets women's day

Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1800 W. Pullen St., will celebrate its annual women's day service at 11 a.m. Oct. 23. The guest speaker will be Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, who is a member of Old St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Music will be provided by the women of Barraque Street church, under the direction of Pamela Ervin. Barraque Street's pastor is the Rev. Sidney D. Milton Sr.

New Community slates observances

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will observe Breast Cancer Awareness Sunday at 11 a.m. and attendees are encouraged to wear pink. Also at 6 p.m., the church will hold its Kingdom Building program and the featured speaker will be Karen Wine, a member of the church.

Monday, Oct. 24

McGehee board to meet

The McGehee School Board meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday at the elementary school library. The agenda includes the administrator reports, financial statements, and expulsion hearings, according to a news release. Details: (870) 222-3670.

UAPB Landowner webinar set

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Small Farm Program will host a virtual meeting for landowners on Monday from 6-8 p.m. titled "Supporting, Protecting and Growing Forestland." The webinar is meant for forest landowners, disadvantaged farmers and rural homeowners. Dewayne Goldmon, Ph.D, senior advisor for racial equity to the U.S. secretary of agriculture, will give an overview of the Inflation Reduction Act. Kenneth Carswell, owner of Peaceful Pines Farm, will give a presentation about being a forest landowner. The virtual meeting will take place on Zoom. The link to the meeting is https://uapb-edu.zoom.us/j/82999391490. Landowners can also contact Karen Lee, UAPB Extension program aide, at leek@uapb.edu or (870) 575-7225 to have the link sent to their email address.

A&P Finance panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee will meet at noon Oct. 24. The meeting will be held at the A&P office at 623 S. Main St. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Federal retirees to meet

Chapter 287 NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) will be held at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 24 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. Shelley Henderson, a representative from Blue Cross and Blue Shield, will give the 2023 Federal Health Insurance Plan changes effective January 2023. There will also be information available on GEHA Plans 2023 changes, according to a news release.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 24

Early voting begins

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston reminds voters that early voting for the 2022 General Election, Nonpartisan Judicial Runoff Election, and School Elections begins Oct. 24. Election Day is Nov. 8. Polls that day will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Arkansas law requires that voters present a photo ID before voting, according to a news release. Early voting will run Oct. 24 through Nov. 7. Polls will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7. To check your voter registration, find your polling location and operating hours, or to view a sample ballot, visit www.voterview.org. If you have moved to another county since you last voted, you have until Nov. 4 to update your voter registration with your county clerk for this election. A voter guide containing details on ballot issues, produced by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Public Policy Center, can be accessed at www.uaex.uada.edu/business-communities/voter-education. Election results will be available at the Secretary of State's website after the polls close on Election Day at www.sos.arkansas.gov.

Generator plans 3rd grade math contest

All 3rd graders are invited to participate in a math competition at 5 p.m. Oct. 24, and Nov. 28 at The Generator, 435 S. Main St., according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Prizes will be awarded. Registration is available at HTTPS://FORMS.GLE/HFEVFA8TLQ8L68WBA . Details: (870) 663-0200.

Neighborhood Watch dates set

Several Pine Bluff Neighborhood Watch Groups will meet, according to a news release. East Harding and Belmont/Broadmoor meets Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave. University Park meets Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. at Family Community Development Corp. Center, 1001 N. Palm St.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Civic panel conference call set

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will hold its conference call meeting at noon Oct. 25. Interested participants who want to join the call should contact the Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600. Call details will be emailed to them, according to a news release.

Free resume workshop set

A free resume workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave., in meeting rooms A&B. The sponsors are the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District and the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development Board, according to a news release. Refreshments will be provided. Registration isn't required. Details: Chaketa Alexander, (870) 536-1971 or chaketa.alexander@southeastarkansas.org.

New St. Hurricane sets revival

New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, 3319 South Ohio St., will continue its fall revival at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25. George Parks Jr. will speak. The community is invited to attend. New St. Hurricane's pastor is Derick Easter.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

First Trinity to give away items

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will host its monthly giveaway Oct. 26. Items will be given away on a first-come-first-served basis from 10 a.m. to noon or until all merchandise is gone, according to a news release. Previously, the event included items such as small kitchen appliances, household goods, and healthcare products. This event is in partnership with CityServe Arkansas, a non-profit organization that partners with churches to help meet the needs in the community. Details: First Trinity, (870) 534-2873.

Arbor Day celebration set

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office and the Southeast Arkansas Stormwater Education Program will hold an Arbor Day Celebration at Southeast Arkansas College at 9 a.m. Oct. 26 in the McGeorge Hall Seminar Room. The program will also include a tree planting outside the hall. The community is invited to attend, according to a news release. Details: Kevin Harris at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office, (870) 534-1033 or klharris@uada.edu.

Housing board to meet

The Pine Bluff Housing Authority will hold is board of commissioners meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Colonial Steakhouse, according to a news release. Details: Pine Bluff Housing Authority, (870) 541-0706.

JRMC sets cancer survivorship lunch

Jefferson Regional will observe national Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a Pretty in Pink survivorship luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The guest speaker will be KLRT-TV Anchor Donna Terrell. She is married to Dr. Kenneth Lambert, a Jefferson Regional OB/GYN, according to a news release. The Pretty in Pink luncheon is hosted by the Jefferson Regional Foundation. Participants don't have to be breast cancer survivors to attend, however, survivors who would like to participate will be recognized. Tickets are $50 each and proceeds will benefit the Jefferson Regional Breast Center. To purchase tickets, contact Foundation Director Laura Beth Shaner at (870) 541-7210.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Oct. 27

PBSD sets meeting

The Pine Bluff School District will give its annual report to the public from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at McFadden Gym at Pine Bluff High School. Also, the district also announced that patrons interested in being on the PBSD Limited Authority Board should fill out the application at https://dese.ade.arkansas.gov/Offices/public-school-accountability/district-support/pine-bluff-school-district%20board-membership-.

Fish fry to honor farm family

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its 70th annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry (in-person) at Hestand Stadium Oct. 27 from 5-7:30 p.m. The Chamber will be honoring Brett and Juli Stewart, the 2022 Jefferson County Farm Family of the Year, and Jefferson County's agribusinesses. The community is invited to attend. The meal will be catered by King Kat and tickets are $20 each, according to the Chamber's Facebook page. Sponsorships are available. Details: Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or (870) 535-0110 or https://www.facebook.com/pinebluffchamber/.

The Links plans virtual series

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. will host the 2022-2023 virtual series, Preparing our Community for Success. The first session, Preparing Our Youth for the Future, will held at 7 p.m. Oct. 27. The presenters are Judge-Elect Jackie B. Harris, 11th West Judicial District – 4th Division Circuit Court, and Kami Fletcher, Ph.D, an associate professor of American & African American History and co-coordinator of Women's and Gender Studies at Albright College at Reading, Pa. The Zoom link is available at Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81687358782?pwd=dnpZcGFYbFl6TFZKNThXSTJLMThOQT09 with Meeting ID: 816 8735 8782 and Passcode: 257663. Dial In Only at 646-558-8656.

VA office sets virtual claims event

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 27. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. Oct. 26, according to a news release. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one. These clinics are held monthly. The Little Rock VA Regional Office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents.

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 27

ASC presents 'Murder on the Orient Express'

"Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express" is the latest theatrical production at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The adaptation of one of the mystery writer's most famous stories is slated for performances at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27-29, and 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St. Some performances are sold out, according to a news release. Details: ASC Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Through Thursday, Oct. 27

Conservation education grants available

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission's Division of Rural Services will award $808,146.04 to Arkansas schools and educators to support conservation education programs in the 2022-23 school year. Grant funds come from wildlife fines collected by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, according to a news release. Any school or conservation district in Arkansas may apply through Oct. 27. Details: https://www.arkansasedc.com/Rural-Services/division/grants/wildlife-education-grant.

Friday, Oct. 28

Free document shredding event set

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Clean & Beautiful Commission will host a free Community Shred Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at Saracen Landing. Residents may bring paper (limit of 12 boxes per person) for shredding. Remove any plastic or metal and sort it before coming to the event, according to a news release. Razor Shred is providing shredding. Details: (870) 543-4901 or 536--0920.

Holiday Foods ticket sales end

The Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council will present its 2022 edition of Holiday Foods on Nov. 11 at Gallagher Hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church at West Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street. The doors will open at 9 a.m. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance, according to a news release. There will be food demonstrations presented by Extension Homemakers. Tickets can be bought by sending a check made out to the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council and a self-addressed, stamped envelope for the return of tickets to Delores Kelley, 509 West St., White Hall, AR, 71602. Tickets may also be obtained by calling Kelley at (870) 718-1846. The deadline for buying tickets is Oct. 28. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 28

Taylor exhibit addresses racism, prophecy

An exhibition at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas showcases the work of noted Memphis-based artist Madai Taylor. "An Elegy to America in Black and White II: The Artwork of Madai Taylor" features 18 pieces. Taylor's exhibition addresses racism, and prophecy. The exhibition opens Oct. 28 and will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Feb. 24.

Stuttgart event set for veterans, families

A free veterans benefits event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28-29 at the Stuttgart American Legion Post at Stuttgart for veterans and their family members. Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs is conducting the event. Walk ins will be seen on a first come, first served basis, however appointments are also available, according to a news release. On Oct. 28, the event features local and federal accredited veteran resources. Local accredited service officers are available Oct. 29. For appointment, participants should contact Nick Bertucci, District 5 and 7 Service Officer, at (870) 253 9767 or nicholas.bertucci@arkansas.gov .

Saturday, Oct. 29

Breast cancer walk set at MLK Park

The first Walk 1 Mile in Her Shoes will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Walkers are asked to arrive by 10 a.m. The walk will raise breast cancer awareness and honor Sherri Urquhart, according to a news release. Details: (501) 590-1216.

Taylor Field hosts Halloween carnival

Carnival games and "spooktacular" activities are planned for historic Taylor Field's first Halloween Carnival set for 5-8 p.m. Oct. 29. The event will be held rain or shine at Taylor Field, 1201 E. 16th Ave., according to a news release from Explore Pine Bluff. The carnival will feature activities for families to celebrate Halloween with games, prizes, food, music, costume contest, plus lots of candy for the trick-or-treaters. While most games will be geared for children 12 and under, there will be some activities for older siblings and parents. All youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For donations or sponsorships, contact Committee Chairman Jeff Gross at (870) 718-3512.

Nature center plans festival

Delta Rivers Nature Center at Regional Park will hold its Wetlands & Wildlife Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 29. Formerly "Boo on the Bayou," this event is focused on conservation work, outdoor skills, and activities, according to a news release. There will be games, candy, food trucks, door prizes, hunting/cooking demonstrations, and other events. Activities and information for all skill levels will be available. No registration required. Details: (870) 534-0010 or visit the website at https://www.agfc.com/en/

JRMC holds Pink Out 5K

The Jefferson Regional Pink Out 5K run/walk will be held at 8 a.m. Oct. 29 starting at 40th Avenue and Mulberry Street. All ages are welcome to participate, according to a news release. There will be refreshments after the race, and vendors will be on site. There will be one overall male winner and one overall female winner. All participants who finish the race will receive a medal. Registration is $35 and includes a Pink Out 5K T-shirt. Proceeds will benefit the Jefferson Regional Breast Center. Details: Pine Bluff Wellness Center, 1301 W. 40th Ave., or (870) 541-7890.

Sunday, Oct. 30

SEARK, PBPD plan fall fest

Southeast Arkansas College and the Pine Bluff Police Department will present a fall festival from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 30 at SEARK. There will be a live DJ, food trucks, games, free treats, a costume contest, vendors, and other activities. Proceeds will go to student scholarships, according to a news release. Details: mwashington@seark.edu or (870) 850-4836; wgrimmett@seark.edu or 543-5907; or bdunn@seark.edu or 543-5957.

Word of Faith welcomes family, friends

Word of Faith Full Gospel Baptist Church, 1108 S. Poplar St., will hold its Family and Friends Day on Oct. 30. Sunday School will be held at 9:45 a.m. and worship service at 10:45 a.m. The speaker will be the pastor, Henry Land of Word of Faith.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

PBSD slates Strategic Plan event

Pine Bluff School District invites the community attend the Strategic Plan Launch Party held from 5-6 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event will kick off the five-year strategic plan. Participants are urged to attend and to learn about and give input on the efforts, according to a news release. The strategic plan, developed over the last 12 months with community input, focuses on improving student outcomes by addressing critical areas of need in the district. The strategic plan will be a key indicator for the Arkansas Board of Education to determine whether PBSD is prepared to return to local authority after it completes the five-year span of state control on June 30, 2024. Details: https://sites.google.com/view/pbsd-strategic-planning.

Rotary to host former Razorback, coach

The Pine Bluff Rotary Club will meet at noon Nov. 1 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The speakers will be former Razorback Quinn Grovey and former coach Matt Zimmerman, according to a news release. Tickets are $25. The event is co-sponsored by the Razorback Foundation. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Details: Evan Staton at statone@relybank.com or (870) 592-8282.

Emmett Till's relative to speak

The Rev. Wheeler Parker, Emmett Till's cousin, best friend, and last living witness to Till's abduction, will speak at 3 p.m. Nov. 1 at 604 President St. at Arkansas City for the annual John H. Johnson Day. The day honors the late Johnson, founder of Ebony and Jet magazines, who was born in Arkansas City in 1918, according to a news release. The observance will feature articles, including the magazine coverage of the the torture and brutal mutilation of Till. Till, a Black boy, was murdered in 1955 at 14 years old in Mississippi for whistling at a white woman, according to the release. Details: John H. Johnson Day, www.johnhjohnsonmuseum.org.

Through Tuesday, Nov. 1

Agencies seek names for fun park

Go Forward Pine Bluff and the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency seek the public's assistance in naming the new Family Fun Park at 2100 E. Harding Ave. It will include Go Kart racing, mini golf, gaming, and food, according to a news release. Entries should be submitted to Lauren Lawson by Nov. 1 at lawsonlauren@goforwardpb.org. All entries should include the suggested name, why the name deserves to win, and what Pine Bluff means to you. The winner will be announced Nov. 27 at the Mistletoe Magic Lighting Ceremony.

Saturday, Nov. 5

City to honor slain officer

The city of Pine Bluff invites the community to attend an events honoring the late Detective Kevin D. Collins. Ward One Block Party: Carnival Style will be held Nov. 5 from 1-4 p.m. at 2901 Pines Mall Drive. The event will feature music, games, live animals, and food trucks. City Council Member Lloyd Holcomb Jr. is presenting the block party. Collins was shot and killed Oct. 5, 2020. Details: Pine Bluff Mayor's Office, (870) 730-2004.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 5

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include Nov. 5 -- Kent Burnside; Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Through Saturday, Nov. 5

ASC displays Art League exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibition through Nov. 5. Juried by artist Virmarie DePoyster, the show will consist of selected works from members of the league.

Through Wednesday, Nov. 9

TOPPS accepts forms for toys

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, will take Toys for Tots applications for children up to 14 years old. Applications will be accepted until Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. When applying, the head of household must have proof of their address and document of the child's age. Details: (870) 850-6011, Annette Howard Dove, founder/director.

Thursday, Nov. 10

NAACP plans meeting

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch will hold its election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee Nov. 10 at Eighth Avenue Baptist Church. Polls will be open from 3-7 p.m., according to the news release.

Friday, Nov. 11

Extension Homemakers host Holiday Foods

After a two-year hiatus, the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council will present its 2022 edition of Holiday Foods on Nov. 11 at Gallagher Hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church at West Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street. The doors will open at 9 a.m. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance, according to a news release. There will be food demonstrations presented by Extension Homemakers. A booklet of recipes will be given to each attendee. Tickets can be bought by sending a check made out to the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council and a self-addressed, stamped envelope for the return of tickets to Delores Kelley, 509 West St., White Hall, AR, 71602. Tickets may also be obtained by calling Kelley at (870) 718-1846. The deadline for buying tickets is Oct. 28. No tickets will be sold at the door on the day of the event, according to the release.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Concert group to host Rodney Block

Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will present Rodney Block and his jazz combo along with the University of Arkansas at Monticello Jazz Band in a concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the UAM Fine Arts Center. Block, a graduate of Dumas High School and UAM, is called one of Little Rock's best trumpet players and most iconic jazz artists, according to the association's website. The community is invited to attend, according to a news release. For tickets or details, visit www.searkconcert.org or call (870) 460-1888.

Through Thursday, Dec. 1

Leadership PB nominations open

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Leadership Pine Bluff Class of 2023. Leadership Pine Bluff is a formal program to identify, inform and motivate emerging leaders, according to the Chamber newsletter. The group meets one day each month from January through September. During the sessions, participants network, develop, and learn more about industries and non-profits in the region. The cost of the program is $575 plus a $35 non-refundable application fee. Completed applications must be returned to the Chamber by Dec. 1. To nominate a candidate from one's business or organization, visit https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/2ba7c78a-6e23-4db7-a093-56e2c035fd00.pdf?rdr=true . Details: Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or call the Chamber at (870) 535-0110.

Saturday, Dec. 3

ASC hosts Potpourri 2022

Potpourri 2022: Roaring for the Arts will take place at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., and honor the memory of Anne S. Robinson, a longtime supporter and volunteer of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. Potpourri, set for 6-11 p.m. Dec. 3, is the ASC's longest-running fundraiser, which sustains the museum's free gallery admission and high-caliber programming, according to a news release. The gala will feature dinner by Chef Jamie McAfee of the Pine Bluff Country Club, drinks sponsored by MK Distributors, a silent art auction, a silent spirits auction, live music by Dave Sadler, and a live auction with Master of Ceremonies Matt Soto. The fundraiser will feature complimentary valet parking to accommodate the new venue, The ARTSpace. Tickets are $200 for members and $250 for nonmembers. They may be purchased online at asc701.org, by calling ASC at (870) 536-3375, or in person at ASC. Details: asc701.org.

Through Monday, May 15, 2023

SBA disaster loans available

Small nonfarm businesses in 75 Arkansas counties are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2023, according to a news release. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat and drought that began on May 30. Details: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.