Carin Schoppmeyer: Hog royalty fights cancer, Garden Club plants future

Cynthia Coughlin, Bentonville Garden Club member, opened her Centerton home Oct. 13 for a wine tasting to benefit the club's scholarships and other projects.

DeLinda Mace, club president, tells me: "We support the Arkansas State Flower Show, Habitat for Humanity, Heifer Project, Nature Conservatory, University of Arkansas endowed [horticulture] scholarship, Arbor Day Program, National Garden Club Week and garden book donations to the Bentonville Public Library."

Those gathering with the garden club included Kathy and Terry Muldoon, Melody Martens, Judy and Steve Geigle, Deborah and Jim Reynolds, Linda Stiles and Billy Kyser, Debbie, Megan and Greg Matteri,Gary Head, Jessica Gray, Kim Sharp, Kim Crawford, Tom Hoehn, David Schumacher and DeLinda Mace, Robbie and Troy Musson, DZ and Tom Rife, Tom Morris, Dr. Wayne and Jerri MacKay, Dr. Jay and Judy McDonald Clay and Shannon Bakker, Scarlett Bassore and Corrin Troutman.

Head Razorback Men's Basketball Coach Eric Musselman and wife Danyelle, NWA Suits & Sneakers '94 Gala co-chairmen, welcomed sneaker-clad guests Oct. 14 for the second annual benefit for the American Cancer Society at the Fayetteville Town Center. The 1994 theme hearkened back to the year the Arkansas Razorbacks won the NCAA basketball national championships.

Organizers say proceeds from the evening -- more than $635,000 -- will help support childhood cancer research, services and awareness and cancer prevention efforts targeting children.

"Suits & Sneakers is part of the nationwide collaboration, Coaches vs. Cancer, between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches," I'm told. "Since 1993, coaches have raised over $135 million for the American Cancer Society.

"The Northwest Arkansas Gala Executive Leadership Team was formed by professionals in the Northwest Arkansas business community to raise funds in the fight against cancer through our signature event. Our dedication, teamed with the support of the Northwest Arkansas community, along with our generous sponsors, is pivotal to fulfilling our mission to support local cancer education, advocacy, research and patient services."

Those donning suits and sneakers to support cancer research and services included Mary Kate and Jason Daugherty, Amanda and Daxtin Hughes, Megan and Justin Boeving, Mandy Macke, Dalilah Doris and Ben Blakeman, Kari and Jeff Honeycutt and Earvin Young, honorary chairman.

Debbie Matteri (from left), Cynthia Coughlin and DeLinda Mace, Bentonville Garden Club president, welcome guests for the club's fundraiser Oct. 13 at Coughlin's home. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Enid Olvey (from left), Mandy Macke and Anne Jackson enjoy the Suits & Sneakers VIP gathering. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Kimberly Sargent (from left), Mandy Hunt and Tonia McMakin gather at the Suits & Sneakers VIP event. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Karen Brown (from left), Susan Schallhorn and Tarsha Shepherd, Bentonville Garden Club members, enjoy the group's Oct. 13 fundraiser. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Mary Alice Scarborough (from left), Linda Stiles, Wanda Bailey, Deborah Reynolds and Betty Cauwels assist at the Bentonville Garden Club fundraiser Oct. 13. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Eric Musselman (center), stands with VIP event hosts Jason and Mary Kate Daugherty at their condo on the downtown Fayetteville square. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Corey Beck (from left), Tarsha and Dwight Stewart and Elmer Martin attend Suits & Sneakers ‘94. Beck, Stewart and Martin were members of the 1994 NCAA Championship-winning Razorbacks basketball team. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Delilah Doris and Ben Blakeman help support Suits & Sneakers at the event's vip event. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



