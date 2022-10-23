Mary Claire Hill Daniel Robert Imbro

Mary Claire Hill became the bride of Daniel Robert Imbro at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in Fellowship Bible Church. Bill Wellons officiated.

Debbie and Tom Hill of Little Rock are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of the late Montine and W.C. Whitley of Bald Knob and the late Marian and William C. Hill of North Little Rock.

Parents of the groom are Kristi and Ray Imbro of Little Rock. His grandparents are the late Jean and Robert Powell and the late Alice C. Imbro, all of Baldwin, N.Y., and the late Raymond Imbro of Vero Beach, Fla.

The altar held arrangements of ranunculus and light blush roses.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a mermaid-style gown of ivory matte Mikado with a ruched sweetheart bodice and full train. She carried a bouquet of ranunculus and roses.

Sarah Bruner of Little Rock served as her sister's maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Anna Hill and Elizabeth Bingham, both of Little Rock; Addie Roden of San Francisco; Ellen Shaub of Chiang Mai, Thailand; and Jen Crosby of Chicago. They wore dusty blue chiffon gowns and carried bouquets similar to the bride's.

Flower girl and ring bearer were Evie Crosby and Mason Crosby of Chicago.

Best man was Clayton Booth of New York. Attending the groom were Hugh Gooding of Columbia, S.C.; Blake Gibson and Ben Bienvenu, both of Little Rock; Jacob Green of Austin, Texas; and Any Patel of Los Angeles.

A reception was held at Pleasant Valley Country Club. Arrangements of roses and ranunculus decorated tables. Music was by the DMP Band of Memphis.

The bride is a magna cum laude graduate of Baylor University with a bachelor's degree in corporate communications. She is a public relations director at MHP/Team SI.

The groom is a summa cum laude graduate of Hendrix College with bachelor's degrees in economics and business. He is managing director, research analyst at Stephens Inc.

The couple will live in Little Rock after a honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.