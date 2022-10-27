ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ‘13: The Musical’ takes stage at Studio Theatre





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts this weekend:

THEATER: 'Driving Miss Daisy'

The Argenta Community Theater stages "Driving Miss Daisy" by Alfred Uhry in its new educational facility — "ACT II: The Sharon Heflin Performing Arts Educational Center," 315 Main St., North Little Rock — with three sold-out dinner-theater shows 6:30 p.m. today-Saturday and just-plain theatrical performances, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Nov. 5. Judy Trice plays Daisy Werthan, with Drew Jansen as her son, Boolie, and Jeremiah Herman as Hoke, the man he hires as her chauffeur. For the theatrical performances, doors open at 7 and tickets are $25. Call (501) 353-1443 or visit argentacommunitytheater.org.

Studio '13'

Following a move from New York to small-town Indiana, a teenager grapples with his parents' divorce, prepares for his impending bar mitzvah and navigates the complicated social circles of a new school in "13: The Musical" (music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, book by Dan Elish and Robert Horn), onstage 7:30 p.m. today-Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 3-5 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 6 at the Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Tickets are $25, $20 for students, senior citizens and military at centralarkansastickets.com/venues/332/events. Some performances may have already sold out. For more information, call (501) 374-2615 or visit studiotheatrelr.com.

Agatha Christie

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas stages "Agatha's Christie's Murder on the Orient Express," adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Sponsor is Simmons Bank. Tickets are $18, $13 for center members and senior citizens, $10 for students. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org/theater/murder-on-the-orient-express.

Searcy 'Cinderella'

Harding University stages Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" (with a new book by Douglas Carter Beane), 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday in Benson Auditorium, 201 S. Blakeney St., Searcy. A meet-and-greet in the student center follows both performances. The show is part of the university's homecoming weekend. Tickets are $18 and $20, $25 at the door. Call (501) 279-4276 or visit hardingtickets.com.

'Pride & Prejudice'

Six actors fill more than 15 roles as New York-based Aquila Theatre performs its touring adaptation of Jane Austen's "Pride & Prejudice," 7 p.m. today at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. The performance is part of the center's 10x10 Arts Series. Tickets are $10. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

Violinist Alexander Markov solos in shorter Romantic pieces and his own composition for electric violin and orchestra Sunday with the Conway Symphony Orchestra. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

MUSIC: Classical, electric

Violinist Alexander Markov plays several shorter 19th-century Romantic violin showpieces and a composition of his own for electric violin and orchestra with the Conway Symphony Orchestra and conductor Israel Getzov to open the orchestra's 38th season, 4 p.m. Sunday in Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway.

Markov's part of the program includes the "Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso" by Camille Saint-Saens; the "Meditation" from "Thais" by Jules Massenet; the third movement, "Presto," of "Summer" from "The Four Seasons" by Antonio Vivaldi; "Zigeunerweisen" by Pablo de Sarasate; and an excerpt from Markov's "Caesar," featuring his gold electric violin.

The orchestra will open the concert with Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov's arrangement of Modest Mussorgsky's "Night on Bald Mountain" and conclude with the "Symphony No. 5" in c minor, op.67, by Ludwig van Beethoven.

Tickets are $25-$45, $10 for children with a paying adult, free to UCA students with ID. Call (501) 450-3265 or visit conwaysymphony.org.

Markov is at UCA as part of the university's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences Artist-in-Residence program that will also include a solo recital 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the college's Snow Fine Arts Recital Hall.

ART: 'Elegy to America'

"An Elegy to America in Black & White II: The Artwork of Madai Taylor," 18 mixed-media works by Taylor, a Lake Village native now based in Memphis with a studio in Fort Dodge, Iowa, opens today in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Taylor will be on hand for a reception and artist talk 5-7 p.m. Friday.

The exhibition, up through Feb. 24, builds upon works Taylor created in 2018; accompanying the artwork are poetic writings that detail the pain and suffering of Black people brought by ship and sold into bondage, relating to biblical prophecy, according to a news release. Support for the exhibition comes from a grant from the Arkansas Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities. Admission to the talk and the gallery is free. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Call (870) 536-3375, email khaynie@asc701.org or visit asc701.org.

COMEDY: Royal comedians

Comedians Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Arnez J and Lavell Crawford, on the Royal Comedy 2022 tour, are performing at 8 p.m. Friday at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. Tickets are $59-$99 plus taxes and fees. Visit Ticketmaster.com.

AUDITIONS: Wrong-way play

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, holds auditions for youngsters 12 and older for "The Play That Goes Wrong: High School Edition" by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields and Jonathan Sayer, 1-5 p.m. Nov 12 and 2-6 p.m. Nov. 13. Register starting Nov. 1 at asc701.org/auditions. Production dates are Feb. 16-19.



