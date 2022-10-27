Old State House Museum to host Halloween bash, ghost-hunting class

The Old State House Museum is hosting events that will put Arkansans in the Halloween spirit — even after the holiday ends.

According to a news release, the museum will be kicking off the Halloween celebration Thursday afternoon with an event called Big BOO!-seum Bash. From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., attendees can enjoy free candy, games, and other Halloween activities.

The event is sponsored by the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Greater Little Rock Museums Consortium each year. The release said other museums in downtown Little Rock will participate in the celebration.

A three-hour ghost hunting class will be held at the museum Nov. 5 from 7 to 10 p.m. The new fundraising event, called Ghost Hunting 101, will include one hour of instruction in paranormal investigative techniques and two hours of sample investigation, the release said.

Arkansas paranormal investigators Rhonda Burton and Linda Howell will lead the class.

Tickets are $35 each and advance reservations are required. The deadline to reserve a spot is Nov. 2.

For more information, visit the event site.