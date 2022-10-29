Tools & Toys: Cutting Edge Firewood and Aspiron Wet & Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner





Cutting Edge Firewood

What's to love: The firewood is kiln dried, meaning that when bringing the wood into the home, there won't be bugs or mold in the firewood.

What does it do: The firewood can be ordered in different amounts, but the box size would be great for a hostess gift or house warming present. Inside the box is clean burning firewood along with a fire starter kit with excelsior, kindling and matches. Three kinds of wood are available — hickory, oak or cherry — and each 50 pound box will build about four fires. The company says hickory burns hot, has a rich smell and has a classic crackling sound. It and the oak box sell for $89. Oak burns less hot and has a more subtle smell than the hickory and the cherry wood has mild but sweet smell and has a low intensity burn, according to the company. It sells for $149 a box. To find out more visit cuttingedgefirewood.com.

■ ■ ■

Aspiron Wet & Dry Cordless Vacuum

What's to love: The vacuum is quiet, cordless, self cleaning and will clean wet or dry messes.

What does it do: This vacuum doesn't just suction up wet messes, but uses a mop roller to clean hard surfaces while constantly cleaning the roller so that the mess is removed, the floor is rinsed and no streaks are left. The vacuum has a clean water tank and a tank for dirty water. When done cleaning, return the vacuum cleaner to its charging station and press the self-clean button, and the roller brush will be automatically rinsed and dried. For vacuuming carpets, easily switch out the mop brush for a bristle brush. The vacuum comes with a brush cleaner and additional filter. List price is $399. Visit aspiron.co for more information.



