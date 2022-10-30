Local notes including OLLI, Veteran Expo, Sweater Drive

Q4 Burnout

The Northwest Arkansas chapter of NextUp (formerly NEW, or the Network of Executive Women) will host Q4 Burnout: How to Thrive Instead of Survive Professionally and Personally from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Nov. 10 via Zoom in partnership with INMAR and PepsiCo.

During the event, keynote speaker Tim Cavell will share strategies for thriving during the hectic holiday season followed by a panel of local business leaders who will also share their tools and techniques to remain calm during chaos. Cavell is a clinical psychologist and professor at the University of Arkansas.

Registration for this Lunch and Learn event is open to all. The cost for NextUp members is $10 or nonmembers $30.

Information: nextupisnow.org.

Veteran Expo

Bo's Blessings will host an inaugural Northwest Arkansas Senior Veteran Expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Washington County Sheriff's Annex, 1155 W. Clydesdale Drive in Fayetteville.

Senior veteran focus factors will include food, health, finances, security, fraud prevention, long-term care and caregiver support. Veterans and their families are welcome.

Information: facebook.com/bos.blessings.luthab.

Sweater Drive

Arkansas PBS and 44 libraries across the state have partnered to sponsor the Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Sweater Drive as a tribute to Fred Rogers and his example of being a caring neighbor. The drive will be held Nov. 5-30.

During the Neighborhood Sweater Drive, members of the community are asked to donate new or gently worn sweaters, as well as other cold-weather clothing, at participating libraries or Arkansas PBS headquarters in Conway. Sweaters collected in this drive will be distributed by various local charities.

Participating libraries include Pea Ridge Community Library; Newton County Library in Jasper; Donald W. Reynolds Library serving Baxter County in Mountain Home; Logan County Library in Booneville; Charleston Public Library; Franklin County Library in Ozark; Boyd T. & Mollie Gattis Logan County Library in Paris; and Fayetteville Public Library.

Information: myarpbs.org/sweaterdrive. or fredrogers.org.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

• Nov. 1: Dining in the Ozarks: B-List Burger Bar. Experience the Ozark food scene with chef and food author, Erin Rowe. This week visit B-List Burger Bar for a meal and discussion. Bella Vista, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. plus travel time, $29 members only.

• Nov. 2 and 9: Six From the Natural State: Arkansas Musicians and Their Contributions to the History of American Music. Most Americans know about Arkansans Johnny Cash and Glen Campbell but few know about other Arkansas musicians such as Jimmy Driftwood, Sister Rosetta Tharp and Louis Jordan. Music professor Gary Barrow will place these artists in the context of historical events and sociocultural trends. Drake Airfield, 10 am to noon, $39 members, $54 nonmembers.

• Nov. 3, 10 and 17: The Fall of King David. David's presence is felt throughout the Hebrew Bible and his legacy continues into the New Testament. Dr. Spencer Allen explores the fall of David from beloved king to aging warrior. Drake Airfield, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. $39 members, $54 nonmembers.

• Nov. 3: Drinking in the Ozarks: Ramo D'Olivo. Experience the Ozark food scene with chef and food author, Erin Rowe. Join Rowe at Ramo D'Olivio, a Bentonville wine and olive bar. 1 to 3 p.m. plus travel time. $29 members only.

• Nov. 4: 100 Years With King Tut. 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tut's tomb. State Archaeologist, Mel Zabecki, explores the discovery within the context of Egyptology and the archaeological world. Arkansas Archaeology Survey, 1 to 4 p.m. $21 members, $36 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545.