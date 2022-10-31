Benton County jail employee arrested in connection with DWI

BENTONVILLE -- A Benton County Sheriff's Office employee was arrested Sunday night, according to Bentonville police.

Derek Stamps, 34, a jailer at the Benton County Jail, was arrested Sunday night in connection with driving while intoxicated, said Adam McInnis, public information officer for the Bentonville Police Department.

McInnis did not know where in the city the arrest took place nor what time.

Stamps was not listed on the jail roster Monday morning. McInnis said a citation is issued in most DWI cases and the person must remain in custody until sober if there are no other charges associated with the crime.



