Prairie Grove Clothesline Fair brings together art, food, fun Sept. 3-5

Prairie Grove Clothesline Fair

What: Considered one of the oldest arts and crafts festivals in Arkansas, the Clothesline Fair has something for everyone: food, arts and crafts vendors, a community parade, gospel music, square dancing, history, all in the beautiful setting of Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. The Prairie Grove Lions Club has always coordinated food concessions and the square dancing for the fair. Now it has taken over the arts and crafts vendors from the previous organizer, the Arts Center of the Ozarks, raising funds for club projects.

When: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Labor Day; arts and crafts exhibits end at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday

Where: Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park in Prairie Grove

Cost: Admission is free; parking at the park is $5 per car

Information: prairiegrovelions@gmail.com