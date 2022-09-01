Sections
Benefits With Friends

Prairie Grove Clothesline Fair brings together art, food, fun Sept. 3-5

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
A knife made by Scotty Helms is displayed Sunday Sept. 6, 2021 during the 2021 Prairie Grove Clothesline Fair at the Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Helms sells knives from his forge W.K. Forgeworks in Prairie Grove. The Prairie Grove Clothesline Fair is held at the Prairie Grove Battlefield Park over the Labor Day Weekend each year. The fair is a partnership between the Prairie Grove Battlefield Park and the Prairie Grove Lions Club. Visit nwaonline.com/210000906Daily/ (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

Prairie Grove Clothesline Fair

What: Considered one of the oldest arts and crafts festivals in Arkansas, the Clothesline Fair has something for everyone: food, arts and crafts vendors, a community parade, gospel music, square dancing, history, all in the beautiful setting of Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. The Prairie Grove Lions Club has always coordinated food concessions and the square dancing for the fair. Now it has taken over the arts and crafts vendors from the previous organizer, the Arts Center of the Ozarks, raising funds for club projects.

When: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Labor Day; arts and crafts exhibits end at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday

Where: Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park in Prairie Grove

Cost: Admission is free; parking at the park is $5 per car

Information: prairiegrovelions@gmail.com

  photo  LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Makayla Rowe, left, and Marcus Fischer, both of Prairie Grove, practice their square dance routine last week for the 2022 Clothesline Fair, They are with the group Southern Charm, which also has teenagers from Farmington, Greenland and Fayetteville. This is the first time these kids have danced together in the square dance competition.
  

Print Headline: Prairie Grove Clothesline Fair brings together art, food, fun Sept. 3-5

