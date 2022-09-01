Sections
THIS WEEK’S HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Today at 2:04 a.m.

Thursday’s game

Batesville at Maumelle

Friday’s games

Alma at Siloam Springs

Ashdown at De Queen

Barton at Clarendon

Batesville Southside at Bald Knob

Bauxite at Monticello

Bearden at Murfreesboro

Beebe at Newport

Bentonville at Conway

Berryville at West Fork

Bigelow at England

Bixby, Okla. at Springdale Har-Ber

Bryant vs. Denton (Texas) Ryan*

Cabot at Bentonville West

Camden Fairview at El Dorado

Centerpoint at Mena

Central Arkansas Christian at Perryville

Charleston at Elkins

Conway Christian at Baptist Prep

Corning at Cross County

Decatur at Carlisle

Des Arc at Hazen

Dewitt at Benton Harmony Grove

Dierks at Horatio

Dover at Atkins

Drew Central at Mayflower

Earle at Helena-West Helena

Fordyce at Magnet Cove

Forrest City at Joe T. Robinson

Fort Smith Northside at Greenwood

Fountain Lake at Mountain Pine

Genoa Central at Strong

Gosnell at Brookland

Gravette at Inola, Okla.

Greenbrier at Vilonia

Green Forest at Greenland

Gurdon at Foreman

Harding Academy

at Camden Harmony Grove

Heber Springs at Clinton

Hermitage at Cutter-Morning Star

Hot Springs at Arkadelphia

Hoxie at Jonesboro Westside

Huntsville at Prairie Grove

Johnson Co. WS at Yellville-Summit

Jonesboro at Lake Hamilton

Junction City at Lafayette County

Lakeside at Russellville

Lake Village at Hamburg

Lavaca at Magazine

Little Rock Central at Pine Bluff

Little Rock Christian at Shiloh Christian

Lewisburg, Kan. at Rogers Heritage

Magnolia at Crossett

Malvern at Glen Rose

Mansfield at Paris

Marshall at Izard County

McCrory at Mount Ida

Melbourne at Lonoke

Mineral Springs at Fouke

Morrilton at Clarksville

Mountainburg at Danville

Mountain Home at Harrison

Nashville at Hope

Nettleton at Pocahontas

North Little Rock at Fayetteville

Osceola at Blytheville

Ozark at Booneville

Paragould at Piggott

Pine Bluff Dollarway at Texarkana

Pocola, Okla. at Hackett

Pottsville at Dardanelle

Poplar Bluff, Mo. at Valley View

Poyen at Hampton

Quitman at Hector

Rison at Bismarck

Rivercrest at Mills

Riverview at Highland

Rogers at Tulsa Bishop Kelley

Rose Bud at Brinkley

Salem at Thayer, Mo.

Springdale at Farmington

Stuttgart at Star City

Subiaco Academy at Spring Hill

Two Rivers at Palestine-Wheatley

Van Buren at Fort Smith Southside

Waldron at Lamar

Walnut Ridge at Cave City

Watson Chapel

at Monroe (La.) Ouachita Christian

Westville, Okla. at Lincoln

White Hall at Warren

Woodlawn at Parkers Chapel

*At Independence Stadium, Shreveport

