Minor league baseball

Naturals 5-1, Drillers 3-12

Northwest Arkansas recorded 10 hits in the first game against Tulsa, then went cold at the plate to split a doubleheader Friday at ONEOK Field in Tulsa. The Naturals got to work early in the first game, scoring a run in three of the first four innings. Tyler Gentry doubled on a groundball to right to get the scoring started for Northwest Arkansas in the first.

Diego Hernandez and Seuly Matias added to the Naturals’ lead in the third inning. Matias singled on a line drive to right field, which scored Gentry. Hernandez then followed with a home run to right field — his second of the season — to give Northwest Arkansas a 4-0 lead.

Tucker Bradley added a solo home run in the fourth inning, and pitcher Andrew Hoffman (2-3) received the win after allowing 3 runs on 5 hits over 5 innings with 3 walks and 6 strikeouts.

The backend of the doubleheader was a different story. Tulsa came out of the gate with four runs in the first inning, including a three-run home run by Brandon Lewis, and added six more in the third. Northwest Arkansas failed to bring a run across until the seventh inning when Tyler Gentry, who led the Naturals with 2 hits in the second game, hit an RBI single to center field.

RockHounds 2, Travelers 1

The Arkansas Travelers six-game winning streak ended as the Midland RockHounds scored a run in the seventh inning to push past the Travelers on Friday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.

Each team racked up 6 hits with Midland striking first in the second inning off a two-out, RBI single by Marty Be-china. Arkansas pitcher Stephen Kolek (5-13) started on the mound and gave up 2 runs on 2 hits over 6 2/3 innings with 2 strikeouts and 2 walks.

Bechina got to Kolek again in the seventh inning with another two-out RBI single, which scored Shane Selman and gave Midland a 2-0 lead.

The Travelers were 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and they got on the board in the ninth inning. Jake Scheiner hit a solo home run to left — his 18th of the season — but the comeback attempt fell short. After the leadoff homer, Jack Larson grounded out to first, Cade Marlowe struck out swinging and Jose Caballero grounded out to the pitcher to end the game.

Four Travelers recorded hits with Marlowe and Caballero both finishing 2 for 4.

Starting pitcher Jack Cushing (10-3) was dominant on the mound against Arkansas, allowing no runs over 8 innings.

