NASHVILLE 74, HOPE 42

HOPE -- In a slugfest, the Scrappers ran away from the Bobcats, getting three rushing touchdowns from Sloan Perrin. Nashville (1-1) scored 54 points across the second and third quarters to turn things into a rout.

Tamorien Lindsey had touchdown runs of 77 and 67 yards for Hope (0-1), but the Scrappers continued to pound away, getting a pair of touchdowns from Malik Matthews to prevent the host Bobcats from ever getting into the game.