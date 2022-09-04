Power goes out for thousands in Pulaski County

About 5,800 Entergy Arkansas customers in Pulaski County lost power Sunday evening, according to the utility.

An online outage map on the utility’s website reported that 5,768 customers were without power in Pulaski County around 7:40 p.m. Sunday.

Entergy spokesperson Brandi Hinkle said crews are “en route to determine the problem.”

“We’ll switch and backfeed as many customers as possible for now,” Hinkle said.

She said power should be restored to most customers by 10 p.m. Sunday.

Utility customers can view an online outage map at entergy.com/view-outages/.