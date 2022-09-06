Legal, licensing woes beset late local doctor

Dr. Doug Coleman was a community stalwart in White Hall, providing health care and serving on the White Hall School Board for eight years.

He was named Arkansas School Boards Association Outstanding Board Member in 2017 and Master Board Member in 2020.

An active member of Bethany Missionary Baptist Church, Coleman served on several committees. He even participated for several years in the church's Passion Play, playing the role of Doubting Thomas.

He grew up in White Hall and graduated from Watson Chapel High School. He spent the majority of his professional medical career in Jefferson County including serving as chief of staff of Jefferson Regional Medical Center from 2008-10.

As an owner of White Hall Family Medicine, Coleman, who became a licensed physician in 1993 after graduating from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, gave care to his patients for years.

Coleman, 56, died Aug. 16. His cause of death is unknown.

One admirer wrote on Ralph Robinson & Son Funeral Directors website: "It was Dr. Coleman who happened to be on call, and did everything within his power to pull my disabled son ... through a life threatening illness. His attentiveness and compassion towards my precious son, has always remained vivid in my memory."

Like many people, Coleman was not without life problems.

"I always knew him to be very smart and very organized," Dr. Raymond Jones, White Hall School Board president, told The Commercial on Aug. 18. "All of that changed when he had covid. He was very interested in the school district and got involved in serving and all that, but since January, he hadn't been the same."

DOMESTIC TROUBLES

In September 2021, White Hall police were called to Coleman's residence in regard to a domestic disturbance between him and his wife, Stacy. Police records show that the incident was not the first time someone had made such a call. In the police report, dated Sept. 6, Officer Harley Herron advised another officer "to be cautious when speaking with Doug due to him putting his hands on an officer on a previous domestic call at this address a couple of weeks prior."

Officer Christian A. Carroll, writing about the same incident, stated that when he interviewed Coleman's wife, she said they "had been in a scuffle together." Carroll also wrote that Coleman's wife "went on to say that her husband was mad at her and arguing over whether or not they had chicken nuggets at the house."

After that Sept. 6 incident, Coleman was charged with third-degree battery, a Class A misdemeanor.

On Sept. 10, according to court documents, Coleman's wife filed for divorce. The divorce had not been finalized when Coleman died, court documents show.

The Arkansas State Medical Board was quickly made aware of the Sept. 6 incident, according to documents released by the Medical Board under a Freedom of Information request made by The Commercial.

On Sept. 17, 2021, the board sent a letter to Coleman that said "due to information received about your arrest" the board requested Coleman contact Dr. Bradley Diner with the Arkansas Medical Foundation.

"You must contact Dr. Diner within ten (10) days from receipt of this letter in lieu of potential licensure action taken by the Medical Board. Further, you must follow all recommendations of Dr. Diner."

The Arkansas Medical Foundation's website states it "is in existence to provide for the identification and treatment recommendations of healthcare professionals who suffer from impairment, in order to promote the public health and safety and to insure the continued availability of skills of highly trained medical professionals for the benefit of the public."

The Commercial was unable to determine whether Coleman contacted Diner. Diner did not return calls for comment.

In late September 2021, Coleman wrote a 2½-page letter to the Medical Board defending himself against the domestic battery charge and outlining what occurred that led to White Hall police being called to his residence.

"The police report is her account of what happened and is not the truth," Coleman wrote.

Coleman explained he loved his wife and he "would never raise a hand to a woman much less the one I am in love with ..."

When The Commercial asked Stacy Coleman to comment on what her husband wrote about the incident, she asked the newspaper in a text to "please respect our privacy and allow us to grieve without any more unnecessary articles."

On Oct. 13, 2021, the Medical Board sent a follow-up letter again urging Coleman to contact Diner. On Nov. 29, 2021, the domestic battery charge was dismissed by Coleman's wife and White Hall City Attorney Tom Owens.

MEDICAL BOARD

Coleman's problems with the Medical Board, however, continued into 2022.

On Jan. 4, Coleman signed a five-year monitoring contract with the Arkansas Medical Foundation with the understanding he was not to go to his medical office.

"A monitoring contract is a contract between the Arkansas Medical Foundation and a licensee of the Medical Board," the state Medical Board explained in an email to The Commercial.

An email in Coleman's file, sent Feb. 2 to the Medical Board, questioned his lawyer's advice concerning a hearing on Feb. 3.

"If my non-appearance at ASMB will reflect negatively on me i [sic] will go against my Harvard lawyer's advice and find a ride," Coleman wrote.

He continued: "The issue of domestic battery that was later dismissed by my wife began all of this. They will see that is not me. The arresting officers were order by COP to arrest me before they ever arrived. ... I've spoken to the mayor about this."

In that email, Coleman also sought to explain one medication he was taking. "I have complied with all stipulations set forth by the Medical Foundation even the sudden cessation of [redacted] (which I have taken from childhood) that landed me in JRMC for a week of [redacted]," he wrote. All medication and dates were redacted from the email.

Coleman acknowledged that a medical test put him in "social drinker range."

Regardless of allegations, Coleman wrote: "As far as I'm aware, ASMB has never received a complaint on me in 26 years. I value my reputation and clinic acumen."

He ended the email with: "I can not afford to remain off work and keep my employees and their insurance, profit sharing and benefits. Please advise."

Jones, the White Hall School Board president, blamed Coleman's legal and licensure issues on problems Coleman had with the effects of medication he was taking, adding that Coleman caught covid-19 twice and suffered nerve damage after the second time.

On Feb. 8, the Medical Board issued an "Emergency Order of Suspension and Show Cause."

"He has called the AMF at least once from his medical office," the Medical Board's document noted. "Therefore, Roy Douglas Coleman, M.D., has not followed all of the requirements of his contract."

In that same order, the Medical Board wrote that on Feb. 3, 2022, Diner provided a report to the Medical Board "in which he recommended continued monitoring" of Coleman and stated "Dr. Coleman was not cleared to return to work."

On Feb. 8, 2022, the Medical Board wrote that the board and Coleman "anticipate entering an amended consent agreement lifting the suspension of Dr. Coleman's medical license upon receipt of the negative drug screen results."

Because of Diner's report to continue monitoring Coleman, the board said Coleman "exhibits an ongoing danger to the public in his continued practice of medicine.

"Therefore, the license to practice medicine in the State of Arkansas of Roy Douglas Coleman, M.D., is suspended on an emergency basis, pending a disciplinary hearing in this matter."

APRIL HEARING

The Medical Board scheduled the disciplinary hearing for 9:30 a.m. April 7. At that hearing, Coleman went before the board and entered into a "Consent Order," saying he would remain in compliance with his contact with the foundation. The order also said the medical foundation "anticipates receiving the drug screen results on or about April 15, 2022."

"He has the advocacy of the AMF to return to work if the results of his pending drug screen are negative," the order stated.

The Commercial was unable to learn whether the foundation or the Medical Board received any drug screen results. The foundation did not return repeated calls. The Medical Board repeatedly referred to the consent order.

At the April hearing, the Medical Board ordered Coleman to attend a board-approved boundaries course within one year and provide proof to the board. He had to pay $87.20 to the board for investigative costs. He was to return to the board for an update appearance in six months. The suspension of his license remained "in full force and effect."

In an email, Juli Carlson, regulatory manager for the Medical Board, referred The Commercial to its website and the state's Medical Practices Act [A.C.A. 17-95-409], "which states the reasons that the Board could find a physician in violation of the Arkansas Medical Practices Act."

Numerous reasons exist for the Medical Board to suspend licenses including: Becoming physically or mentally incompetent to practice medicine to such an extent as to endanger the public; habitual, intemperate, or excessive use of narcotics or of any other habit-forming drugs; conviction of any crime involving moral turpitude or conviction of a felony or violating a term of probation or an order previously imposed by the board.

Coleman's health apparently did not improve over the summer. By June, Coleman was discussing retirement, according to an email sent to The Commercial from a clinic staff member.

On Aug. 1, he sent a letter to his patients.

"I will not be returning to my practice in the foreseeable future," he wrote. "Serving you and your families has been the highlight of my service to this community. It has been my privilege. I had hoped to return to practice by now but am not able."

He did not give specifics for leaving his practice.

Coleman wrote a letter dated Aug. 5 in which he surrendered his medical license voluntarily to the state Medical Board. He said due to health issues, he had not been able to do the testing requirements required by the Medical Foundation. His letter was received Aug. 9, 2022, according to a time stamp on the letter.

"Taking quality time will allow my body to heal," he wrote. "Being a family practitioner has been one of my greatest joys. If at all possible, I hope to return to the practice of medicine in the future."

A week later, he had died.

Coleman's visitation was held at the White Hall Community Center and was attended by at least 300 people. Some 200 attended his funeral at Bethany Missionary Baptist Church. The video from his funeral remains on his church's website. A scholarship has been established in his memory.