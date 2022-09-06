Woman killed, 2 injured in Miller County crash, troopers say

A woman died in a single-vehicle wreck that injured two others on Saturday, troopers reported.

Ciara Trotter, 32, of Texarkana was a passenger in a 2013 Dodge Charger that veered off of Arkansas Boulevard and hit a tree around 4:15 a.m., according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police. Troopers said she was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Michael Watson, Miller County deputy coroner.

The crash injured the Dodge’s driver, a 32-year-old Texarkana woman, as well as a 20-year-old Texarkana, Texas woman who was also a passenger in the vehicle, the report states.

Authorities said they were taken to local hospitals in Texas to be treated, but the report did not disclose the severity of their injuries.

The roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of crash, troopers said.

This is the sixth fatal accident to have occurred on an Arkansas road so far this month, preliminary information from the state Department of Public Safety indicates.











