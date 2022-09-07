Suspect arrested after Monday report of gunfire in Little Rock

A "disturbance with a weapon" Monday on South University Avenue in Little Rock has led to an arrest, according to a news release from the Little Rock Police Department.

Police identified Bryan Langston, 30, as the suspect in Monday's report of gunfire in the 7500 block of South University Avenue, just north of the interchange with Interstate 30.

No one was injured by the gunfire, according to the news release.

Langston was taken into custody and charged with two counts of terroristic acts, the release said.