Orgeron enjoying life after coaching

The coach who led LSU to its most recent national championship prepared early for his long career under former University of Arkansas coach Ken Hatfield.

Ed Orgeron coached LSU and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to a national championship after the 2019 season. He has not coached since LSU finished the 2021 regular season at 6-6. He traveled to Little Rock from his home in Miami to address the Little Rock Touchdown Club at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Little Rock on Tuesday.

He made his loyalty to Hatfield clear.

"He was one of the greatest coaches I've ever been around," said Orgeron, who was an assistant strength coach at Arkansas in 1986-87. "He gave me a chance, and man, he knew how to win. You're only going to get a certain amount of talent at Arkansas. He knew how to use that talent. He did a great job recruiting. He did a great job with his staff. To do the things he did, I thought was phenomenal."

Orgeron said he and Hatfield remain friends.

"He's beloved by me," Orgeron said. "He is still a confidant and a mentor."

Though former University of Central Arkansas coach Clint Conque never worked with Orgeron, they coached rival college conference teams and frequently met throughout their careers. They exchanged a warm greeting before the club luncheon.

Conque is retired from coaching and lives in Maumelle.

"[Orgeron] is just a great personality," he said."Any time you're around Ed Orgeron, he tends to lighten up the room. He's just always so positive. We missed each other as far as working on staffs, but we used to cross paths, particularly when he was out at [Southern California] when he recruited Louisiana. We have a lot of common friends, too."

Orgeron said he was put off by his first experience with Burrow, who helped direct Cincinnati last season to its first Super Bowl appearance since 1989. Burrow -- who spent three years at Ohio State before transferring to LSU -- had come to the LSU football offices on a recruiting visit.

"During his visit, he talked to me," Orgeron said. "He said, 'Coach, get away from me. You got a recruiting game, and I don't want to hear it.' I thought, 'To hell with this guy. He can't play for my team if he won't talk to the head coach.' ''

The next morning, Orgeron said Burrow told him he only wanted to have a meeting with Orgeron and his coaching staff. That staff meeting was enough, Orgeron said.

"It took us five minutes to realize he was the smartest guy in the room, including me and including everybody," Orgeron said. "We surrounded him with great talent, but without him, we wouldn't have had the success we had. He's the smartest guy I ever met."

Orgeron, 61, said nine months away from full-time football has benefited his health. He said he is nearly 20 years removed from his last drink and has made the pursuit of fitness a focal point of his retirement.

"We got a condominium on the 37th floor overlooking Miami Beach," Orgeron said. "Every day I go out and jog all the way to Southport. I bring some money in case I need a cab. I may walk, or I may get a ride. It all depends."

He also said another coaching run remains a possibility.

"It would have to be a place that plays to win, a place that gives me an opportunity to recruit well," Orgeron said. "If not, I will see what happens. It all depends, but right now, I'm enjoying what I'm doing. But if something comes along, the right thing comes along, I'm ready to go. I'm in shape. I feel good. I got 10 or 15 years left, for sure. I know I'm going to 100. I know that."

Orgeron said he enjoyed his time at LSU but hasn't watched much football since he left Baton Rouge, except games played by schools where his three sons coach.

"I haven't watched LSU," he said. "I haven't read anything. I wish them the best. I'm still getting paid by LSU. They've been great to me. They've been very gracious. I loved LSU and my time there. Twenty-nineteen is going to be a season I'll remember. I have great memories, but I'm done there. As soon as I leave a place, I'm done."