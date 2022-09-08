Mother, toddler injured by gunfire from passing car in Little Rock

A woman and her 2-year-old son were wounded by gunfire from a passing vehicle while riding in a car on Interstate 430 in Little Rock around noon Thursday, troopers said.

Kenya Mitchell, 20, of Little Rock and her son were reportedly riding in a car in the southbound lanes of I-430 near Stagecoach Road when they were shot. Both were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.

The victims were in a car driven by Jayden Bryant, 19, of Little Rock. Bryant was not injured.

Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division agents are leading the investigation, and no details were available on the vehicle that pulled alongside Bryant’s car or on the shooter.



