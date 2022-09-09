Arkansas coaches expected to hit the road recruiting

The NCAA fall recruiting period starts back up on Friday and Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and his staff are expected to hit the road during the period.

The recruiting period is defined as authorized athletics department staff may make in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations.

Razorback point guard commitment Layden Blocker, 6-2, 172 of Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas is expecting assistant Anthony Ruta to see him on Monday.

Forward Terrion Burgess, 6-9, 180 pounds played last year at Marion but has transferred to Benton for his sophomore season. He has offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Auburn, UCA, Alabama State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Ole Miss plans to attend practice on Friday while Missouri will be on hand Saturday for workouts. Arkansas is expected to visit in the near future.

Tulane is expected to visit Little Rock Christian to see Blocker’s brother Landren, a wing, on Friday.

Blocker, 6-5, 190 pounds, has scholarship offers from Ole Miss, Missouri, TCU, Creighton, Tulane, the University of Central Arkansas and the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Hogs are showing interest and are also expected to stop by the school.

The Hogs are also interested in freshman Warrior guard JJ Andrews.

Andrews, 6-4, 190 pounds, has scholarship offers from Missouri, Ole Miss and the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He’s the son of former Arkansas offensive line great and NFL two-time Pro Bowl selection Shawn Andrews.

His mother Janetta Andrews played basketball at Western Carolina.

ESPN 4-star junior prospect Annor Boateng, 6-5.5, 203 of Little Rock Central, is expected to see Missouri visit on Saturday and Arkansas on Wednesday. Tulane will visit the school on Friday.

He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, LSU, TCU, Auburn, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Oklahoma State and others.

ESPN also rates him the No. 15 small forward and the No. 44 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.

Highly regarded Tiger sophomore point guard Luke Moore, 6-0, 150 will get his share of looks from schools during the recruiting period. St John’s extended an offer to him on May.

Tulane is expected to see him and junior guard Daniel Culberson, 6-0, 165 on Friday morning.

Others expected to see visits from Arkansas are class of 2023 big men Baye Fall and Assane Diop. They are schedule to make official visits to Arkansas for the Missouri State football weekend of Sept 16-18.

Fall, 6-11, 217 pounds, is rated as a 5-star recruit by ESPN, the No. 3 center and No. 20 overall prospect, while Diop, 6-10, 194 is an ESPN 4-star, the No. 10 power forward and No. 57 overall prospect. Both attend Denver Accelerated Schools in Colorado.

Little Rock Parkview’ Dallas Thomas, 6-8, 175 pounds, is expecting to have Missouri attend practice on Saturday. He’s expected to visit Arkansas on Sept. 17 and is expecting the Hogs to visit the school soon.

ESPN's No. 11 small forward and No. 33 prospect in the nation for the 2024 class, Thomas is hoping to visit LSU in the near future.

ESPN 5-star prospect Ron Holland, 4-star Wesley Yates along with 4-star Zayden High are also expected to see Arkansas visit.

Holland, 6-8, 200 pounds, of Duncanville, Texas, narrowed his list to Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas, UCLA, and the G-League in June.

He made an official visit to Arkansas and Kentucky in June and visited Texas last weekend. He’s also made official visits to Memphis and UCLA.

ESPN also rates him the No. 4 power forward and No. 10 overall prospect on the nation for the 2023 class.

High, 6-9, 220 pounds, of Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz., has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Michigan, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Kansas State, Houston, Colorado and other schools.

ESPN rates him the No. 11 power forward and No. 61 overall recruit in the nation for the 2023 class.

Yates, 6-4, 215 pounds, of Beaumont (Texas) United, has offers from Arkansas, Texas, Stanford, Washington, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, LSU, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, TCU and other schools.

He plans to make an official visit to LSU this weekend, according to Alex Karamanos of The Circuit. He’s stated plans to officially visit Arkansas.

He’s also the No. 10 shooting guard and No. 38 overall recruit nationally for the 2023 class.

Several other 2024 prospects are likely to see Razorbacks coaches visit their schools.

ESPN 5-star Isaiah Elohim, 6-4, 185 pounds, of Northridge (Calif.) Sierra Canyon High School, 4-star Jase Richardson, 6-3, 175 pounds, of Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 4-star Philon, 6-4, 175 pounds, of Mobile (Ala.) Baker, point guard Dink Pate, 6-7, 180 of Dallas Pinkston and 5-star David Castillo, 6-1, 175 pounds, of Bartlesville, Okla., are a few of the underclassmen the Hogs could see.

Elohim is also the No. 2 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 2 small forward for the 2024 class.

He has offers from Kentucky, Kansas, Louisville, Texas, Oregon, UCLA, Southern Cal, Washington and others. He recently said the Hogs are one of the schools recruiting him the hardest.

Richardson spoke highly of Arkansas after visiting Fayetteville over the weekend. He has 10 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Arizona State, Stanford, Florida, Michigan State, Washington and others.

ESPN also rates him the No. 7 shooting guard and No. 32 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.

Philon has about 20 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Kansas, Missouri. Oklahoma State, Mississippi State and others.

ESPN rates Philon the No. 7 point guard and No. 36 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class. He’s the No. 1 rated recruit in Alabama for his class. He’s good friends with freshman guard Barry Dunning.

He has also mentioned his desire to visit Fayetteville while Pate told Jacob Polacheck of Zagsblog he plans to visit Arkansas.

Castillo visited the Hogs for the Texas football last year. He said he intends to visit the Hogs for the Missouri State football game on the 17th.

ESPN rates him the No. 1 point guard and the No. 8 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.