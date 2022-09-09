Interstate 30 eastbound traffic will shift Friday to new bridge spanning Arkansas River





Construction crews will shift Interstate 30 eastbound traffic onto the new bridge spanning the Arkansas River beginning tonight.

Weather permitting, the transition is expected to begin around 10 p.m. today and continue until noon Saturday, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The shift marks the second stage of a three-part opening of the new I-30 bridge. After the third phase, expected to begin Sept. 17, all I-30 traffic passing through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will use the new bridge to cross the river.

The opening of the new bridge is part of 30 Crossing, the largest interstate project in the history of the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The endeavor aims to streamline traffic and expand I-30 through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock.

A week ago, crews opened one lane of traffic on the new bridge for drivers leaving downtown Little Rock. The first phase of the opening allowed motorists to access the I-30 eastbound on-ramp onto the new bridge from the frontage road at Fourth Street.

After the second phase of the shift, eastbound traffic will have access to three lanes on the new bridge, according to a map released by the department. Drivers on the new bridge will have the option of exiting I-30 at Broadway Street in North Little or continuing eastbound on the interstate.

During the third phase of the opening later this month, the department will shift the three lanes of westbound I-30 traffic on the new bridge.

Construction crews are expected to begin demolishing the old I-30 bridge in October after all traffic is moved onto the new bridge. The department plans to dismantle the old bridge in four phases. Once the roughly 10-month demolition is complete, crews are expected to begin work on a second new bridge. This bridge will ultimately route westbound traffic across the river.





I-30 river bridge traffic shift, second phase





