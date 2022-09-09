OVERALL TOP 10 GAMES

NO. 1 BRYANT VS. NO. 7 LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock.

COACHES Bryant: Buck James; Little Rock Parkview: Brad Bolding

RECORDS Bryant 1-0; Little Rock Parkview 1-0

NOTEWORTHY Bryant and Little Rock Parkview are the No. 1 teams in Class 7A and 5A, respectively. … Bryant’s game last week against Denton (Texas) Ryan at Shreveport was rained out. … Little Rock Parkview is coming off its bye week. … The Hornets carry a 43-game winning streak against in-state opponents. … Bryant sophomore quarterback Jordan Walker passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns in his first varsity start two weeks ago.

NO. 2 CONWAY AT SPRINGDALE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium, Springdale

COACHES Conway: Keith Fimple; Springdale: Brett Hobbs

RECORDS Conway 1-0; Springdale 0-2

NOTEWORTHY Conway won the most recent meeting in the first round of the 2020 playoffs. … The Wampus Cats started their season with a win over then-No. 3 Bentonville. … Springdale is coming off losses to Harrison and Farmington. … Conway running back Jamarion “Boogie” Carr rushed 21 times for 219 yards and 3 touchdowns against Bentonville. Brett Hobbs is 1-11 as the Springdale coach.

NO. 3 PULASKI ACADEMY AT RUSSELLVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Cyclone Stadium, Russellville

COACHES Pulaski Academy: Anthony Lucas; Russellville: Dave Wheeler

RECORDS Pulaski Academy 2-0; Russellville 0-1

NOTEWORTHY This will be the first meeting of the 21st century. … Pulaski Academy is averaging 51.5 points per game. … Russellville fell to Morrilton 13-7 two weeks ago and had its matchup with Hot Springs Lakeside rained out a week ago. … PA quarterback Kel Busby leads the state in passing yards (826) and touchdown passes (10). … PA wide receiver Jaylin McKinney is second in receiving yards (337) on 18 catches. … Pulaski Academy has won 31 straight games against in-state opponents since 2019.

NO. 4 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN AT LAKE HAMILTON

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Wolf Stadium, Pearcy

COACHES Little Rock Christian: Eric Cohu; Lake Hamilton: Tommy Gilleran

RECORDS Little Rock Christian 2-0; Lake Hamilton 2-0

NOTEWORTHY Both teams enter first conference play undefeated at 2-0. … Little Rock Christian has scored 40 or more points in both of its games and is allowing an average of 10 points per game. … Justin Crutchmer scored all four of Lake Hamilton’s touchdowns last week to beat Jonesboro. … Lake Hamilton’s running back duo of Crutchmer and Kendrick Martin have combined for 504 total yards and eight touchdowns. … LR Christian quarterback Walker White has completed 65% of his passes this season and has accounted for 10 total touchdowns.

MOUNTAIN HOME AT NO. 8 GREENWOOD

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Bulldog Stadium, Greenwood

COACHES Mountain Home: Steve Ary; Greenwood: Chris Young

RECORDS Mountain Home 0-2; Greenwood 1-1

NOTEWORTHY Greenwood pulled off a furious comeback to beat Fort Smith Northside last week. … Greenwood quarterback Hunter Houston passed for 238 yards in the first half against Northside before going down injured. Kane Archer replaced him and passed for 273 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs back from an 18-point deficit. … Mountain Home has lost both of its games by 13 points or less. … These two have played four times in the past two season, with Greenwood taking all four.

NO. 9 FAYETTEVILLE AT FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Harmon Field, Fayetteville

COACHES Fayetteville: Casey Dick; Fort Smith Northside: Felix Curry

RECORDS Fayetteville 1-1; Fort Smith Northside 1-1

NOTEWORTHY Fayetteville recovered from a three-point defeat the week before to take down North Little Rock last week. … Fort Smith Northside surrendered 56 points to Greenwood and lost an 18-point, fourth-quarter lead. … Fayetteville’s Drake Lindsey is second in the state in passing yards with 709. … Northside’s Dae’Marion Savoy has passed for 476 and rushed for 213 and is responsible for eight touchdowns.

NO. 10 BENTONVILLE WEST AT LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Quigley Stadium, Little Rock

COACHES Bentonville West: Bryan Pratt; Little Rock Central: George Shelton

RECORDS Bentonville West 1-1; Little Rock Central 0-2

NOTEWORTHY Little Rock Central is 0-2, scoring six points in each game. … Bentonville West was beaten 34-10 by No. 5 Cabot last week. … Bentonville West quarterback Jake Casey has passed for 435 yards. … Bentonville West has won the previous three matchups, with Central’s last win coming in 2016. … George Shelton is 0-12 as Central’s head coach.

NOTE No. 5 Cabot and No. 6 Bentonville are off.