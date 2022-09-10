Texas man killed in crash with semi

A Texas man died early Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 in rural Clay County, according to a preliminary fatality report by the Arkansas State Police.

James Cox Ramey, 54, of Houston was driving southbound on the highway in a 2010 Dodge Charger at 6:33 a.m. when the vehicle crossed the highway centerline and hit the trailer of a northbound 2015 Freightliner, according to the report.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured, the report said.

Weather conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.