Arkansas achievers

Sara Barnett-Nsakashalo, a doctoral student in the Adult and Lifelong Learning Program at the University iof Arkansas, Fayetteville was awarded the top scholar award at this year’s Muscogee Nation Festival Scholars Forum for her dissertation work in the U of A program. Barnett-Nsakashalo is director of the Center for Tribal Studies for Northeastern State University. She is studying how the choice to attend tribal colleges or universities — rather than public and private institutions — affects academic success among American Indian students. Barnett-Nsakashalo was awarded $500 and honored with a limited-edition Pendleton blanket (one of just 254 blankets designed especially for Chief David Hill) for her work in the Spring 2022 semester.

David Caldwell —director of the Center of Excellence for Poultry Science at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville — was named a Fellow of the Poultry Science Association, its highest distinction. He has dedicated his career to the study and teaching of poultry science.

A total of 44 North Little Rock High School and Center of Excellence students have been identified as Advanced Placement scholars for achieving scores of a 3 or more on at least three AP exams in the spring.

The AP Scholar award, given to students who earned a score of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams, are *Ainsley Albright, *Madison Alford, *Jayden Beasley, *Anna Bolding, *Anna Bradford, *Katie Callaway, *Corbin Cauley, *Logan Drannon, MacKenzie Dunbar, Madison Courage-Fleck, Adian Hampton, *Charles Hannah, Selah Havens, *Carson Henson, *Harlyn Hogan, Revel Hogan, *Hannah Humphries, Sang Huynh, *Dan Le, *Kevin Lozano, Nevaeh McFelson, *Samantha Montgomery, Evelyn Moran, *Anh Pham, *Peyton Price, Sadie Sanders, *Bethany Sessions, *Conner Shook, Benjamin Stahl, *Avery Stephens, and *Olivia Stuckey.

The AP Scholar with Honor award, presented to students who earned an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams, are *Deborah Adams, *Peyten Davis, Laurence Hartter, Joanna Huff, Bethany Jumper, *Leianna King, Thanh Mai, *Emma Melvin, *Tonya Sims, and Michaela Wood.

The AP Scholar with Distinction awards, designated for students who earned an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams, are Hannah Harshaw, *Gabrielle Stokes, and *Dean Zakrzewski.

The AP Capstone Diploma honor for students who earned scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research and on 4 additional AP Exams of their choosing are

*Anna Bradford, *Harlyn Hogan, *Samantha Montgomery, *Avery Stephens, and *Gabrielle Stokes.

The AP Seminar and Research Certificate for a student who earned scores of 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research went to

*Carson Henson.

(Names with an asterisk indicate students who graduated in the Class of 2022.)

