Fun in the garden at Tinkerfest

"Tinkerfest. I think the value is simply that, to allow our visitors to be creative in a space that is meant for the community and beyond that is just a way to connect through hands-on exploration while learning something new..." -- Shakeelah Rahmaan, Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas Education Programs manager.

From compost and herbs to bee hotels, the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' ART Yard was abuzz Saturday afternoon.

Even before Tinkerfest's official 1 p.m. start, about 20 visitors entered the enclosed space filled with various gardening related activities.

The two-hour event was free to the public and held in the ART Yard, located at the rear of the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

This year's theme was "TinkerGarden." It was sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation.

Shakeelah Rahmaan, ASC's education programs manager, said she picked this year's theme in part because of renewed interest in gardening in today's culture.

According to a 2020 National Gardening Survey, about 77 percent of American households take part in some form of gardening.

"People want to learn how to grow their own food but don't always know where to start," Rahmaan said. "I only recently learned about GSC (Growing Something Challenge) Community Gardens and I am thankful that they are bringing their knowledge to ASC."

For youngster Syla Munn, who loves flowers, it was a chance to see what goes into gardening.

"It's awesome," Syla said, looking around, while her sister, Skarlett Munn, was blindfolded and trying to guess what herb was being held by Kourlynn Pinkins, ASC program coordinator.

Soon, they joined a crowd of visitors at the Bee Hotel table.

"We're really interested in learning about bees," said Jessica Munn, the girls' mother.

Arin Bell, ASC volunteer and Watson Chapel High School senior, explained the technique of building a simple but effective Bee Hotel, designed for loner bees and ladybugs.

The Bee Hotel, a different concept for many gardeners, demonstrates the construction of a small, multi-compartment home where bees can nest in the backyard.

It is simple to make with only three components needed, including a dry water bottle, thin paper and string.

"It was easy to make and fun," attendee Evelyn Cantrell said.

For those interested, there's plenty of DIY Bee Hotel instructions online.

Bell, who helped those at the Bee Hotel, said that he was "happy to volunteer here."

A native of the area, he's no stranger to ASC and has performed in some of its theater productions including "The Outsiders."

The first Tinkerfest was held in 2010. In its 12th year, ASC staff invited guests to dig-in and get dirty with a number of other gardening activities.

The Rock Garden encourages visitors to paint and decorate stones to take home to use as decor in their gardens.

The Flower Garden allowed them to decorate clay containers and pot plants in them to take home.

The Sensory Herb Garden encouraged them to use their senses to explore the smells, taste, and feel of different herbs used for cooking.

Audrey Long, with the GSC Community Gardens at Pine Bluff, taught visitors about composting and the process of creating fertile soil.

The event also included the GSC Community Gardens farmers market van.