Beaver Lake boat collision kills Lowell man

BENTONVILLE -- A man was killed after two boats collided on Beaver Lake.

The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. Friday, said Keith Stephens, a spokesman for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Joe Seargeant of Lowell was killed in the crash, Stephens said.

The collision occurred east of the water intake by Hickory Creek, according to a post on the Highway 94 East Fire Department's Facebook page.

Mario Mejia of Springdale was driving an aluminum Ranger boat when he said he saw a fiberglass Ranger boat coming toward him, according to a Game and Fish Commission report.

Mejia said he noticed a single navigation light on the other boat and tried to avoid the boat but hit it, according to the report. Joe Seargeant and John Seargeant of Springdale were ejected from the other boat on impact, according to the report.

Mejia said he and his passenger -- Brian Lowery of Gravette -- were able to get Joe Seargeant on board and begin CPR on him, the report stated.

Mejia, Lowery and John Seargeant were taken to Northwest Medical Center-Springdale, according to the report.

John Seargeant posted a message Sunday on Facebook mourning his brother, saying he had lost his best friend.

"I'm totally lost just lost there's a big hole in me that can never be filled," the post stated.

Joe Seargeant was a father and a grandfather, according to the "Joe Seargeant Memorial Fund" Facebook page.

"Joe left this earth doing what he loved most. Fishing, boating, being on the water," the memorial fund page states.