Little Rock man arrested in connection with assault on 14-year-old

A Little Rock man has been arrested in connection with the Sept. 7 physical assault of a 14-year-old boy, Beebe police said.

According to a Monday news release, officers responded to the injured 14-year-old and learned during their investigation that his mother had asked her friends to scare him.

Police said one of those friends, 31-year-old Donnie Howell, knocked the teenager unconscious and medical treatment was needed.

Howell was arrested for felony battery, felony terroristic threatening, and child endangerment, according to the department.

He reportedly appeared before a judge, received a $15,000 bond, and posted bail.

A no contact order was issued to prohibit Howell from being around the victim and his home, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected to be filed against “others that participated or failed to protect the juvenile,” according to the report.