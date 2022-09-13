Police: Ninth Street in Little Rock closed to traffic after wreck knocks out power poles

Traffic on Ninth Street between Scott and Rock streets in downtown Little Rock is closed due to a wreck knocking out power poles Tuesday afternoon, police said.

According to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department, the Ninth Street overpass is available, but people can expect traffic to be delayed. The intersection of Ninth and Cumberland streets is also affected by this wreck.

The department advises people to take alternate routes for travel.

Police said no injuries have been reported.

An online outage map at entergy.com/view-outages/ reports 212 customers without power in Pulaski County just before 2:50 p.m.

Spokesperson Brandi Hinkle said crews are at the scene and power should be restored around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.