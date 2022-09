Police have identified the woman who was struck and killed by two vehicles Sunday night.

Pamela Miller, 56, of Little Rock was hit near 8510 Scott Hamilton Drive by a Chrysler and a Nissan, both going south around 9:30 p.m., according to a report from Arkansas State Police.

She was taken to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, where she died from her injuries, police said.

Officers stated that the weather was clear and the road was dry.