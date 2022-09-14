Police say crash killed man in Little Rock, injured 3

A crash late Tuesday afternoon killed a 31-year-old man and injured three others, including two minors, according to police.

John Duggon of Little Rock was riding in the front seat of a 2007 Cadillac when it hit a tree around 5:30 p.m. near the 5800 block of West 28th Street, a preliminary report states. Little Rock police said Duggon was pronounced dead by local hospital staff after the crash.

Officers also said the Cadillac’s driver lost control of the car when she fled after hitting a 2015 Honda.

Duggon’s body is being held at the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

The driver of the Cadillac, a 24-year-old Little Rock woman, was injured during the crash as well, along with two unidentified minors who were passengers, according to the report. They were taken to local hospitals, police said.

The report states that the roads were dry and the weather conditions were clear at the time of crash.