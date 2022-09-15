Hot Springs woman arrested for DWI

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs woman was arrested on a felony count of driving while intoxicated, her fourth offense, after her car went into Lake Hamilton early Tuesday morning.

Levonna Leigh Hennig, 36, was taken into custody around 1:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Airport Road and charged with DWI 4.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, Hot Springs police officer Aaron Combs responded to the 1300 block of Airport Road regarding a wreck.

A report said he was told that a white 2015 Lincoln MKZ had driven into Lake Hamilton.

Officers noted tire tracks leading into the lake and then spotted a woman, later identified as Hennig, swimming to shore. The officers helped her out of the water and noted she was unsteady on her feet and glassy eyes.