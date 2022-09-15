Super Quiz: Science Nicknames

1. Nicknamed "The Morning Star" and "The Evening Star."

2. Nicknamed "The Wizard of Menlo Park."

3. French novelist nicknamed "The Father of Science Fiction."

4. Nicknamed "the dismal science."

5. Spanish term for a particular warm Pacific current.

6. Ancient Greek nicknamed "The Father of Experimental Science."

7. These acids are nicknamed "the building blocks of life."

8. Female nickname for AL 288-1, fossilized bones found in Ethiopia.

9. Nickname for the Higgs boson.

ANSWERS:

1. Venus

2. Thomas Edison

3. Jules Verne

4. Economics

5. El Nino

6. Archimedes

7. Amino acids

8. Lucy

9. "The God Particle"