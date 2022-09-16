Sections
Arkansas Travelers 5, Corpus Christi Hooks 3

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:09 a.m.

A three-run bottom of the eighth lifted the Arkansas Travelers to victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock

Behind RBI singles by Joe Rizzo and Matt Scheffler, the Travs led 2-0 through four innings, but the Hooks grabbed the lead in the sixth. The Travelers then sent eight men to the plate in their last at-bat, getting RBI singles from Jack Larsen and Tanner Kirwer in the process.

Travs starting pitcher Taylor Dollard was unable to add to his 16-win season despite scattering 1 earned run and 4 hits across 5 innings of work.

