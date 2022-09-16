Progressive Women sets fundraiser

The Progressive Women's Association will host a rummage sale scholarship fundraiser beginning at 7 a.m. Sept. 22-24 at the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road, at White Hall. All proceeds will go to the Progressive Women's Association Scholarship Fund, according to a news release.

Caregivers Alzheimer's supporters to meet

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group Meeting at 11 a.m. Sept. 19 on Zoom. The community is invited to attend.

The topic will be Medicare Fraud and the speaker will be Kathleen Purcell, director of Senior Medicare Patrol, according to a news release.

The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84218486290?pwd=NjRzaHlkOXdSR0c4b2UrNXQ4ajFFdz09 with meeting ID: 842 1848 6290 and passcode: 080869.

Dial by location at +1 312 626 6799 and use the same ID and passcode. Find a local number at https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kd3fgATmG . Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6309.

Russ Foundation plans Unity Festival

The Carnell Russ Foundation from Star City will host the ninth annual Community Unity Festival Sept. 24-25 at Little Rock.

The festival began in 2011 in Star City. The vision was a venue connecting multiple cultures and fostering inclusion in the diverse communities of Southeast Arkansas and beyond, according to a news release.

"The Carnell Russ Foundation (CRF) commemorates the Life & Legacy of Carnell Russ a Lincoln County Native, and victim of police injustice May 31, 1971," according to the foundation's website.

On Sept. 24, activities will be held from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Southwest Christian Academy at Little Rock. The program will include Southeast Arkansas History & Beyond – John Kirk; children's skit, games and jump houses; health screenings, covid vaccines -- Baptist Health; Unity Builds Healthy Partnerships – Sharonda Love; Mimes – RayShuan McNary; and Comedy Live – "Danyelle."

On Sept. 25, the Unity Gospel Concert will be held from 4-6 p.m. featuring Tawanna Campbell, Father & Son - Melvin and John Crockett, Stew Pearson, and RayShuan McNary. Admission to the concert is $10.

Lea Russ-Glenns is the foundation executive director. For vendor signups or more details, visit www.carnellrussfoundation.com or text (501) 541-3732 or (501) 350-1791 or email unityfest3@yahoo.com.

Native Plant Society to meet

The Arkansas Native Plant Society Fall Meeting will be held Oct. 7-9 at Stuttgart at the Grand Prairie Center, Salon B, at Philips Community College. Everyone is welcome to attend. Registration is $10 and begins at 5 p.m. Oct. 7, according to a news release.

Oct. 7 -- 7 p.m. – Annual Native Plant Auction -- People may bring their native plants, books, homemade jelly, jewelry, or plant art for the auction. Proceeds support ANPS scholarships, research grants, and small grants programs.

Oct. 8 -- 6 p.m. – Membership meeting will be held. From 7-8 p.m. – Diana Soteropoulos, botanist at the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, will present "An exploration of the vascular flora of Pine City Natural Area, Monroe Co., Arkansas, U.S.A., in comparison to the Mississippi alluvial plain in eastern Arkansas."

Field trips are scheduled Oct. 8 from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Oct. 9 from 8:30 a.m. – noon. People must sign up for field trips Oct. 7.

Lodging is available at TRU by Hilton at Stuttgart. Details: hilton.com/en/hotels/sgtruru-tru-stuttgart or (870) 672-7505, ext. 0.

Details: Joe Ledvina at joeledvina@gmail.com, Nate Weston at anps.president@gmail.com or anps.org.