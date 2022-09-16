Firearms business allowed to operate out of home in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- The Planning Commission approved on Sept. 6 a home occupation request, a rezoning request, a large-scale development and a variance.

Planners approved the home occupation request for 380 Fox Circle presented by Michael Brown who said he operated his business for 10 years in Colorado and has recently moved to Pea Ridge.

"It's my duty to be able to legally help citizens of the U.S. to purchase firearms," Brown said, explaining his federal firearms license for Allegiant Arms. He said he runs the background check for persons applying for a permit. "I do not stock firearms. I run background checks for ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms)."

He said the firearm is shipped to him and, if the buyer passes the background check, he ships it to them. If they don't, he sends it back to the seller.

City attorney Shane Perry said there are other federal firearms license holders in the city.

Planners approved rezoning 30 acres on East Arkansas 72 for Tom Seay's Kinny Creek Development.

"This is another part of this 80 acres we recently purchased. We want it zoned R2 as well," Seay explained. He said single-family homes are planned.

In other business, planners approved:

• A large-scale development for Splash Carwash at 323 Slack St.;

• A lot split, corner of Christina Circle and Melissa Street; and

• A variance request for a 10-foott setback for 1705 Shelby St., for a pool for Grant Hall.