Bankruptcy watch

AMITY Cody Kuykendall, 317 Pine St., Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 7.
ARKADELPHIA Joseph Sample, 1374 S. Third St., Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 7.
Thresa Sample, 1374 S. Third St., Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 7.
AUSTIN Julia Jeanette Richardson, 1235 E. Main St., Sept. 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
BARLING Twalisha Mequita Gonzalez, 1108 A St., Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
BEEBE Eric E. Page, 108 N. Gum, Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Dawn A. Page, 108 N. Gum, Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
BENTON Christopher Taylor, 223 Iris St., Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
Candice Taylor, 223 Iris St., Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
BENTONVILLE Irene Cabrera, 2901 S.W. Deerfield Blvd., Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
BISMARCK Billy Wayne Miller, 1668 Allen Road, Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
BLYTHEVILLE Olivia A. Dillard, 6001 N. Ark. 181, Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
BONO Candice Patrice Joplin, 123 Redwood Drive, Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
BRADLEY Presha Haynes, 723 Caboose, Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
BRANCH Randal Wayne McCoy, P.O. Box 22, Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Velta Ruth McCoy, P.O. Box 22, Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
BRINKLEY Michael Scott Hicks, Jr., 10243 U.S. 70 West, Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
CAMDEN Susan C. Green, 519 Jenkins, Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Rosanne Todd, 331 Ouachita 174, Sept. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Erica Sanchez Hunter, 124 Columbia Ave., Sept. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Melissa Rena Moseley, 1001 McCullough St., Sept. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
CHEROKEE VILLAGE Darrell Rolen, 57 Wahoo Drive, Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
CLARENDON Savanna R. Farmer, 421 N. 10th, Sept. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
COLLEGE STATION Tandura J. Hadley, P.O. Box 544, Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Elizabeth M. Clemons, 26 Earl Drive, Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Richard Ross, 2840 Dave Ward Drive, Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 7.
CORNING Leonard Wayne Kissee, 300 W. Fourth St., Sept. 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
CROSSETT Bambi Carol Waggoner Hicks, P.O. Box 1677, Sept. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
DE QUEEN Wesley Hudson III, 1103 Red Bridge Road, Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
DOVER Michael Edward Bonn, 844 Boyd Road, Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Caroline Leigh Bonn, 844 Boyd Road, Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
DYESS Kevin Aaron Carlisle, P.O. Box 104, Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
Brandy Eileen Carlisle, P.O. Box 104, Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO Camica Fisher, 1600 N. Washington, Apt. A-11, Sept. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Judith L. Pitre, 160 N. Broadway Blvd., Sept. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Delfino Andretti Frazier, 1212 Roosevelt St., Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
ELKINS Michael E. Taylor, 960 Maddy St., Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
RoseMarie J. Taylor, 960 Maddy St., Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
FORT SMITH James Douglas Kirby, 5800 Grand Ave., Apt. 819, Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 7.
Rita Arlene Kirby, 5800 Grand Ave., Apt. 718, Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 7.
FAYETTEVILLE Jessie Gomez, 2140 E. Honeysuckle Lane, Sept. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
FOREMAN Jackie Tee, 403 S. Fourth St., Sept. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Linh Nguyen, 7 Woodland Place, Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Melina Jane Wilson, 4908 Oak Hollow Lane, Sept. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
FOUKE Claude Dorse, 3385 Miller County Road 8, Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Brenda Lou Yeager Dorse, 3385 Miller County Road 8, Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
GRAVETTE James Sanders Summerfield, 24954 Hunters Road, Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
GREENBRIER Phoebe Elena Blum, 4 Bandy Cove, Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
HOPE Curtis East, 1305 James St., Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS Clifton Odell York, Jr., 124 Summer Court, Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
Chazedi Denise York, 124 Summer Court, Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
Rickey Bennett, Jr., 110 Pine Meadows Loop, Sept. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Sara Bennett, 110 Pine Meadows Loop, Sept. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Charlene Covington, 1305 Tamara Park, Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Courtney R. Clay, Jr., 1408 N. James St., Sept. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Jeffrey Stuart Davenport, 72 CR 7808, Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Shelly Miller Davenport, 72 CR 7808, Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Samuel Dylan Baker, 203 E. Stroud, Sept. 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
Charles Hill, 122 County Road 783, Sept. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tiffanie Hill, 122 County Road 783, Sept. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
LEPANTO John Lee Walling, 431 Bill Hudgens St., Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
Michelle Le Walling, 431 Bill Hudgens St., Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Melanie Anne Haning, 2100 Huntleigh Court, Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
Cynthia Daine Walker, 4014 Potter St., Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Tierra Deshon Duncan, 15405 Rena Road, Sept. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
Edna Perkins, 7315 Grace Drive, Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
Rigoberto Portillo, 7720 Rebecca Drive, Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 7.
Evelyn O. Johnson, 5416 Greenwood Acres Blvd., Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
Brandi S. Riggins, 5713 Larch Place, Sept. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Marice L. Smith, 1600 Charlotte Drive, Sept. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kevin S. White, 1812 Reservoir Road, Apt. 248, Sept. 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
LONOKE Austin Garrett Harris, 521 England St., Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Donnie Hamrick, 3785 Bevis Road, Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
MABELVALE Karey Lee Russell, 13800 Joan Drive, Sept. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
MALVERN LoTanya Denise Bealer, 522 W. Mill St., Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Lisa Carter, 921 E. Mill St., Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Brandy L. Bunten, 2782 Sand Road, Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
Daniel P. Bunten, Jr., 2782 Sand Road, Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
MARION Bernice Larry, 411 Birdie Drive, Apt. 8, Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
MAUMELLE Dana Frierson, 39 Southland Court, Sept. 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
MC RAE Larry Edward McClour, 2632 Ark. 267 South, Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Stephanie Renee McClour, 2632 Ark. 267 South, Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
MORRILTON Joshua Charles Spence, 411 Adams St., Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
Kayla Elaine Spence, 411 Adams St., Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
Devyn Jeffery, 300 W. Harding St., Sept. 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
MURFREESBORO Debra Laverne Gray, 1850 Ark. 19 North, Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
NASHVILLE Cassandra Hamilton, 6 Evergreen St., Sept. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Curtis Smith, 2704 John Ashley Drive, Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Erick Dodson, 1 55th Terrace Drive, Sept. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Lashonda Norris, 3712 Orange St., Sept. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Shantay N. Davis, 4709 Augusta Circle, Apt. C, Sept. 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
Taleicha L. Sims, 209 E. 21st St., Sept. 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
PERRYVILLE David Eugene Bodkin, P.O. Box 773, Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
Joyce Marie Bodkin, P.O. Box 773, Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Thomas Brown, 9786 Dyson Road, Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Mark A. Lever, 1503 N. Hickory St., Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
Latasha Desha Grimes, 813 S. Cypress St., Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
Doris Jean Smith, 813 S. Cypress St., Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
LaToya L .King, 2710 Colonial Ave., Sept. 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
REDFIELD Tiffany Rea, 3482 Joanett, Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 7.
ROGERS Mary Catherine Dyer, 800 N. 20th St., Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Patricia Suarez, 1205 E. Kara Lane, Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Mario Alberto Fileto-Barraza, 317 E. Asher Court, Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 7.
Christina Lee Fileto, 317 E. Asher Court, Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 7.
Joyce LaJaun Connell, 2900 North Dixieland Road, Apt. L-2, Sept. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
SEARCY Michael Shane Sterling, 122 Cloverdale Blvd., Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
SHERWOOD Tracy Lamont Reed, Jr., 108 Antler Way Drive, Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jolisha Bresha Reed, 108 Antler Way Drive, Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Christopher Edward Stillman, 701 Sussix Loop, Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
Valencia Coleman, 3492 E. Kiehl Ave., Apt. 9209, Sept. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
Tammy S. Bain, 208 May St., Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 7.
SPRINGDALE Charles A. Grubb, 21718 E. Scott Hollow Road, Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
STAMPS Horace Biddle, P.O. Box 12, Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Addie Marie Biddle, P.O. Box 12, Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
STUTTGART Natasha Jackson, 509 S. Wood St., Sept. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Lavonda Taylor, 1123 E. Harrison, Sept. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
SWEET HOME Sweet Home Higgins Red Oak Sewer Facilities Board, P.O. Box 281, Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 9.
VAN BUREN Timothy Ira LeMonier, 1701 Parkview St., Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
Christopher Jordan Lee Langley, 1401 N. 10th St., Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Georgia Christine Langley, 1401 N. 10th St., Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
WALDRON Ashley Nicole Tucker, 5607 E. Ark. 248 East, Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 7.
WARD Cara K. Saylors, 154 Champlin Lane, Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
Deborah Kay Place, 94 Bayles St., Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 7.
WEST MEMPHIS Minnie Alexander, 607 Arlington Drive, Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
Tameca Asiajonna Simpson, 402 Clement, Sept. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
Clearessa O. White, 1925 E. Barton Ave., Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
WYNNE Adam Charles Davis, 50 County Road 246, Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jamie Carol Davis, 50 County Road 246, Sept. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.