THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Thursday’s game

5A-South

Little Rock Parkview at Hot Springs

Friday’s games

7A-Central

Conway at Little Rock Southwest

Fort Smith Northside at Bryant

Jonesboro at Cabot

North Little Rock at Little Rock Central

7A-West

Bentonville West at Fayetteville

Fort Smith Southside at Rogers

Rogers Heritage at Springdale

Springdale Har-Ber at Bentonville

6A-East

El Dorado at Benton

Little Rock Catholic at Searcy

Marion at Greene County Tech

Sheridan at Jacksonville

Sylvan Hills at West Memphis

6A-West

Little Rock Christian at Pulaski Academy

Mountain Home at Russellville

Siloam Springs at Lake Hamilton

Van Buren at Greenwood

5A-Central

Joe T. Robinson at Watson Chapel

Mills at White Hall

Morrilton at Beebe

Pine Bluff at Maumelle

5A-East

Forrest City at Batesville Southside

Nettleton at Batesville

Paragould at Valley View

Wynne at Brookland

5A-South

Hot Springs Lakeside at Camden Fairview

Hope at De Queen

Texarkana at Magnolia

5A-West

Clarksville at Alma

Dardanelle at Shiloh Christian

Farmington at Harrison

Prairie Grove at Pea Ridge

4A-1

Berryville at Ozark

Gravette at Elkins

Green Forrest at Lincoln

Huntsville at Gentry

4A-2

Heber Springs at Cave City

Riverview at Lonoke

Stuttgart at Harding Academy

4A-3

Blytheville at Harrisburg

Highland at Gosnell

Trumann at Jonesboro Westside

Rivercrest at Pocahontas

4A-4

Central Arkansas Christian at Little Rock Hall

Clinton at Benton Harmony Grove

Dover at Bauxite

Pottsville at Mayflower

4A-7

Arkadelphia at Nashville

Waldron at Ashdown

4A-8

Hamburg at Dumas

Monticello Helena-West Helena

Star City at DeWitt

Warren at McGehee

3A-1

Booneville at Hackett

Charleston at Greenland

Lavaca at Cedarville

Mansfield at West Fork

3A-2

Perryville at Yellville-Summit

Quitman at Newport

Salem at Atkins

3A-3

Corning at Osceola

Manila at Piggott

Palestine-Wheatley at Walnut Ridge

3A-4

Bismarck at Jessieville

Glen Rose at Paris

Two Rivers at Centerpoint

3A-5

Fouke at Junction City

Prescott at Gurdon

3A-6

Camden Harmony Grove at Drew Central

Fordyce at Barton

Rison at Pine Bluff Dollarway

2A-1

Johnson County Westside at Hector

Magazine at Decatur

Moutainburg at Bigelow

2A-2

Des Arc at Earle

East Poinsett County at Clarendon

Marianna at Marked Tree

2A-3

Foreman at Mineral Springs

Lafayette County at Dierks

Poyen at Murfreesboro

2A-4

Baptist Prep at England

Carlisle at Bearden

Hazen at Hampton

Nonconference

Bald Knob at Magnet Cove

Smackover at Simms, Texas

