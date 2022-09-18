THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Thursday’s game
5A-South
Little Rock Parkview at Hot Springs
Friday’s games
7A-Central
Conway at Little Rock Southwest
Fort Smith Northside at Bryant
Jonesboro at Cabot
North Little Rock at Little Rock Central
7A-West
Bentonville West at Fayetteville
Fort Smith Southside at Rogers
Rogers Heritage at Springdale
Springdale Har-Ber at Bentonville
6A-East
El Dorado at Benton
Little Rock Catholic at Searcy
Marion at Greene County Tech
Sheridan at Jacksonville
Sylvan Hills at West Memphis
6A-West
Little Rock Christian at Pulaski Academy
Mountain Home at Russellville
Siloam Springs at Lake Hamilton
Van Buren at Greenwood
5A-Central
Joe T. Robinson at Watson Chapel
Mills at White Hall
Morrilton at Beebe
Pine Bluff at Maumelle
5A-East
Forrest City at Batesville Southside
Nettleton at Batesville
Paragould at Valley View
Wynne at Brookland
5A-South
Hot Springs Lakeside at Camden Fairview
Hope at De Queen
Texarkana at Magnolia
5A-West
Clarksville at Alma
Dardanelle at Shiloh Christian
Farmington at Harrison
Prairie Grove at Pea Ridge
4A-1
Berryville at Ozark
Gravette at Elkins
Green Forrest at Lincoln
Huntsville at Gentry
4A-2
Heber Springs at Cave City
Riverview at Lonoke
Stuttgart at Harding Academy
4A-3
Blytheville at Harrisburg
Highland at Gosnell
Trumann at Jonesboro Westside
Rivercrest at Pocahontas
4A-4
Central Arkansas Christian at Little Rock Hall
Clinton at Benton Harmony Grove
Dover at Bauxite
Pottsville at Mayflower
4A-7
Arkadelphia at Nashville
Waldron at Ashdown
4A-8
Hamburg at Dumas
Monticello Helena-West Helena
Star City at DeWitt
Warren at McGehee
3A-1
Booneville at Hackett
Charleston at Greenland
Lavaca at Cedarville
Mansfield at West Fork
3A-2
Perryville at Yellville-Summit
Quitman at Newport
Salem at Atkins
3A-3
Corning at Osceola
Manila at Piggott
Palestine-Wheatley at Walnut Ridge
3A-4
Bismarck at Jessieville
Glen Rose at Paris
Two Rivers at Centerpoint
3A-5
Fouke at Junction City
Prescott at Gurdon
3A-6
Camden Harmony Grove at Drew Central
Fordyce at Barton
Rison at Pine Bluff Dollarway
2A-1
Johnson County Westside at Hector
Magazine at Decatur
Moutainburg at Bigelow
2A-2
Des Arc at Earle
East Poinsett County at Clarendon
Marianna at Marked Tree
2A-3
Foreman at Mineral Springs
Lafayette County at Dierks
Poyen at Murfreesboro
2A-4
Baptist Prep at England
Carlisle at Bearden
Hazen at Hampton
Nonconference
Bald Knob at Magnet Cove
Smackover at Simms, Texas
