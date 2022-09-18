TRAVELERS 8, HOOKS 2

High volume scoring and lights out pitching were two key factors in Arkansas’ victory over Corpus Christi on Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 6,592 fans at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The Travelers opened the scoring with three runs in the fourth inning thanks to a two-run triple by left fielder Zach DeLoach. First baseman Jack Larsen followed that with an RBI single to right field to give Arkansas a 3-0 lead.

In the fifth inning, designated hitter Joe Rizzo doubled to left field, which brought home three Travelers and extended Arkansas’ lead to 6-0.

Rizzo finished 1 for 4 at the plate with 3 RBI, while DeLoach went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI.

Arkansas used three pitchers. Starting pitcher Bryce Miller earned the win after tossing 7 innings and allowing 2 runs on 2 hits with 14 strikeouts and a walk. Pitchers Blake Weiman and Collin Kober combined to allow no hits over 2 innings.