Prep Roundup

ATHLETICS

Bentonville to induct six into Hall of Honor

Bill Burnett, who enjoyed great football success at Bentonville and at the University of Arkansas, is among six athletes that make up the third class to be inducted into the Bentonville High School Athletic Hall of Honor.

The induction ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. Friday in the school's North Commons before Bentonville hosts Springdale Har-Ber in the 7A-West Conference opener that night.

Burnett, who moved to Bentonville when he was in the ninth grade and graduated in 1966, is known for scoring six touchdowns on seven carries in his first game as the Tigers' running back. He was the program's leading rusher when he graduated and went to Arkansas, where he was a two-time all-Southwest Conference player and remains the Razorbacks' leading scorer for position players with 294 points.

The other inductees include:

• Robin Alpe Wright (Class of 1994) -- A three-time all-conference and all-district player in basketball who also participated in track, softball and cross country and served as a football manager. She later went to Arkansas, where she played basketball and softball.

• Bridgette Smith Woodell (Class of 1995) -- A four-time all-state swimmer who was named Arkansas Swimmer of the Year in 1994-95 and went on to swim at South Carolina.

• Mychael Stewart (Class of 2004) -- A six-time state champion in track from 2003-04 and a member of the Tigers' first state championship football team in 2001. He went on to compete in track at Arkansas.

• Dallas Hardison (Class of 2012) -- The starting quarterback for Bentonville's 2010 state championship team and the Tigers' state runnerup team in 2011. He completed a state-record 74.7 percent of his passes in 2011 and threw for 6,141 yards and 69 TDs in his two years. He later went on to play quarterback at Henderson State.

• Rebecca Brown Sorby (Class of 2012) -- A three-time all-conference and all-state volleyball player who led the Lady Tigers to state titles in 2010 and 2011. She went on to play volleyball at Drake, where she lettered for four years, and played professionally in Denmark, Cyprus, England and Austria.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Fayetteville finishes third in Durango Classic

The Lady Purple Bulldogs went 3-1 on Saturday to finish third in the prestigious 64-team Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Fayetteville lost to eventual runner-up. Marymount (Calif.) 25-16, 25-20 in the semifinals, but bounced back to defeat Iolani, a private school from Hawaii 21-25, 25-23, 25-18 in the third-place match on Saturday.

Kennedy Phelan and Brooke Rockwell were both named to the all-tournament team. Rockwell had 17 kills, while Phelan added 32 assists and nine kills in the third-place match.

Fayetteville won its first two matches of pool play on Friday. The Lady Purple'Dogs defeated Campolindo, Calif, 25-14, 25-16 then outlasted. Coranado, Nev., 24-26, 25-14, 27-25.

Rockwell finished with 20 kills, while Maddie Lafata added 14 against Coranado. Phelan dished out 39 assists.

Har-Ber wins Silver Division

Springdale Har-Ber went 3-2 over the weekend to win the Silver Division and finish fifth overall in the Owasso (Okla.) Invitational.

Korlynn Hall finished with a team-high 56 kills and 19 blocks (11 solos) for the weekend and was named to the all-tournament team. Grace Mobley. added 40 kills and Galatia Andrew served up 15 aces and contributed 74 digs.

Southside takes Silver Division in Springfield

The Lady Mavericks finished 4-1-1 to claim the Silver Division title in the Springfield (Mo.) Classic over the weekend.

Lydia Pitts finished with a team-high 51 kills, including 17 in a three-set win over Shiloh Christian. Tinsley Freeman anchored the defense with 33 digs.

Southside (13-4) lost to Ozark, Mo., 25-20, 25-23 in pool play and split two sets against Logan Rogersville, but claimed the silver division title with a 25-18, 25-18 win over Republic, Mo.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Rogers finds Gold in Joplin

Rogers' girls captured the Gold Division team title during the Missouri Southern Stampede held Saturday in Joplin.

The Lady Mounties compiled 70 points, 11 less than Tulsa Regent Preparatory, while El Dorado Springs was third at 108. Providence Academy was ninth at 267.

Providence's Gabbie Bishop was the individual winner, completing the 5,000 meters in 17 minutes, 59.95 seconds, while Olivia Davis led Rogers with her third-place finish in 20:16.89.

Rogers' boys also came away with the Gold Division title as the Mounties compiled 83 points, while El Dorado Springs was a distant second at 124. Springdale was fifth with 192 points, followed by Providence Academy with 217.

Henry Woods led Rogers as he turned in a time of 17:19.21 and finished 14th. Providence's Caleb Ryan was 10th in 17:04.65.

Panther XC Classic

at Siloam Springs

Saturday's results

BOYS

Class 5A/6A

TEAM SCORES 1. Bentonville 19; 2. Siloam Springs 85; 3. Greenwood 96; 4. Fort Smith Southside 108; 5. Van Buren 109; 6. Rogers Heritage 168; 7. Don Tyson School of Innovation 182; 8. Springdale Har-Ber 209; 9. Rogers 226.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. James American Horse, Bentonville, 16:04.65; 2. Noah Embrey, Greenwood, 16:15.42; 3. Matthew Shelly, Bentonville, 16:22.29; 4. Eli Seavey, Bentonville, 16:28.09; 5. Payton Brack, Bentonville, 16:48.66; 6. Owen Kelley, Bentonville, 16:49.38; 7. Parker Brown, Van Buren, 16:58.41; 8. Ryan Fernstrom, Bentonville, 17:00.06; 9. Pedro Morales, DTSOI, 17:08.19; 10. Logen Dildy, Bentonville, 17:10.95.

Class 1A/4A

TEAM SCORES 1. Pea Ridge 43; 2. Ozark Catholic 73; 3. Green Forest 130; 4. Farmington 169; 5. West Fork 186; 6. Founders Classical Academy 197; 7. Berryville 198; 8. Stilwell, Okla. 218; 9. Haas Hall-Bentonville 238; 10. Thaden School 255; 11. Cookson Hills Christian 265; 12. Huntsville 278; 13. Ozark 280; 14. Prairie Grove 306.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Tian Grant, Pea Ridge, 17:23.43; 2. Grandon Grant, Pea Ridge, 17:30.21; 3. Inertia Mugethi, Farmington, 17:32.20; 4. Jacen Heiner, Haas Hall-Bentonville, 17:48.90; 5. Nicholas Wheeler, Founders Classical, 17:53.46; 6. Parker Moore, Haas Hall-Bentonville, 18:04.20; 7. Isaac Pohlmeier, Ozark Catholic, 18:24.45; 8. Arauny Reyes, Green Forest, 18:31.14; 9. Jackson Blansett, West Fork, 18:52.17; 10. Joseph Ramirez, Ozark Catholic, 18:53.38.

GIRLS

Class 5A/6A

TEAM SCORES 1. Greenwood 23; 2. Bentonville 42; 3. Fort Smith Southside 73; 4. Siloam Springs 115; 5. Springdale Har-Ber 137.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Carole Werner, Greenwood, 20:24.90; 2. Aubree Wille, Van Buren, 20:58.88; 3. Riley Ammons, Bentonville, 21:12.68; 4. Julia Witherington, Greenwood, 21:14.09; 5. Paige Andrews, Greenwood, 21:23.96; 6. Katie Eggleston, Bentonville, 21:25.64; 7. Piper Ames, Greenwood, 21:35.24; 8. Cadence Hodge, FS Southside, 21:40.19; 9. Caelynn Hodge, FS Southside, 22:02.15; 10. Camryn Coston, Greenwood, 22:08.84.

Class 1A/4A

TEAM SCORES 1. Pea Ridge 23; 2. Prairie Grove 32.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Elizabeth Merritt, Magazine, 21:08.54; 2. Averie Dunn, Huntsville, 21:17.33; 3. Molly Weilert, Haas Hall-Fayetteville, 22:16.07; 4. RyLee Raines, Pea Ridge, 22:40.73; 5. Makenzie Greenlee, West Fork, 22:48.47; 6. Clare Pohlmeier, Ozark Catholic, 24:08.12; 7. Ava Nall, Prairie Grove, 24:11.12; 8. Lakyn Shofner, Elkins, 24:11.42; 9. Addison Couch, Elkins, 24:11.57; 10. Viola Kelley, West Fork, 25:08.75.