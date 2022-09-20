Police ID victim of Saturday homicide at Taco Bell

Little Rock Police have identified the victim of a Saturday homicide at Taco Bell on John Barrow Road.

Randy Turner, 27, of Little Rock reportedly arrived at Baptist Health around 4 a.m. with lacerations caused by an edged weapon. He later died from his injuries, according to a news release.

Authorities responded to 1300 John Barrow Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, after a delivery driver reported seeing blood on a vehicle, then detectives determined the injuries were inflicted on Turner inside the Taco Bell there.

Police said they issued an arrest warrant for Stephon Dillard, 27, of Little Rock, he surrendered himself to them Saturday evening, and that he has been charged with capital murder.

The Pulaski County Jail said Dillard was in custody and was being held without bond as of early Tuesday afternoon.