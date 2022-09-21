Sections
Whataburger planning West Little Rock outlet

Contractor's site lists as-yet undeveloped plot at 17100 Chenal Parkway as location by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 3:42 p.m.
One of two Whataburger outlets in Fayetteville is at 1956 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (NWA Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Confirmation last month of reports that San Antonio-based Whataburger was planning its first Central Arkansas outlet at 7520 Alcoa Road in Benton spurred immediate speculation among fans of the burger chain regarding a possible Little Rock location.

Indiana-based contractor TMG Construction Management Inc. has posted on its website, tmgcm.com/whataburger-little-rock-ar, that that first Little Rock Whataburger is set for 17100 Chenal Parkway. The site is a still-wooded and undeveloped plot just east of the Centre at Chenal (17200 Chenal).

That center already houses several restaurants, including Chi’s Chinese Cuisine, a Domino’s Pizza outlet and the recently opened Kemuri West. 

There’s no opening date yet. 

A preliminary plat filed with the City of Little Rock Planning & Development Commission (littlerock.gov/for-businesses/planning-and-developement/boards-commissions/planning-commission/planning-agenda/pc_item2.pdf) lists plans by a Fort Smith-based developer for the property.

There is also no opening date for the Whataburger in Benton. City officials and a representative for the chain confirmed at the end of August that an outlet is planned for the Alcoa Road location, next to a Bank OZK.

Whataburger has six currently operating restaurants in Arkansas — two in Fayetteville and one each in Magnolia, Rogers, Springdale and Texarkana. Outlets are announced for Fort Smith and El Dorado as well as Benton.


