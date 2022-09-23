Country singer Parker McCollum to headline New Year’s Eve show in North Little Rock

Country singer/songwriter Parker McCollum is set to headline a New Year's Eve show (8 p.m. Dec. 31) at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena, with “special guests” Flatland Cavalry and William Beckman.

Tickets — $29.50-$99.50 (plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household), $5 higher day of the show — go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 30 at the arena box office and ticketmaster.com.

McCollum, a native of Conroe, Texas, released his major label debut album, “Gold Chain Cowboy,” July 30 on MCA Nashville. Rolling Stone, noting that his music straddles Texas and Nashville, calls him “a no-holds-barred, confessional singer-songwriter who excels at relatable tales.”



