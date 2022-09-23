Sections
Getting it straight

Today at 3:37 a.m.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton rejected an effort by Christian author and marriage counselor Dennis Rainey to limit or bar prosecution testimony at his upcoming criminal trial about the value of a Central Arkansas Water tree grove Rainey ravaged to improve the lake view of his home. An article Thursday inadvertently omitted the name of the judge who issued the ruling.

