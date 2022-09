How Arkansas' 2023 football commitments are faring

PS. NAME;HT;WT.;40;SCHOOL;TONIGHT;FOR SEASON

RB ISAIAH AUGUSTAVE;6-2;200;Naples, Fla.;vs. Killian

FOR SEASON 46-377 rushing, 1 TD

CB JAYLON BRAXTON;6-0;175;Frisco (Texas) Lone Star;at Wakeland

FOR SEASON 12-151 receiving, 1 TD, 13 TT, 4 PBU, 2-0 PR

OL LUKE BROWN;6-6;315;Paris (Tenn.) Henry County;at South Gibson

FOR SEASON 55 pancake blocks

LB CARSON DEAN;6-4;232;Carrollton (Texas) Hebron;vs. Marcus

FOR SEASON 31 TT, 3 QB hits, 1 QB hurry, 7 TFL, 1 SA, 2 ints, 2 blocked kicks

WR DAVION DOZIER;6-4;180;Moody, Ala.;at Shelby County

FOR SEASON 21-623 receiving, 9 TDs

TE SHAMAR EASTER;6-5;225;Ashdown;vs. Waldron

FOR SEASON 7-58 receiving, 5-116 rushing, 1 TD, 5 pancake blocks, 2 TT

S CHRISTIAN FORD;6-0;187;McKinney, Texas;at Boyd

FOR SEASON DNP in first four games

DL IAN GEFFRARD;6-6;365;Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy;at Rabun County

FOE SEASON 19 TT, 4 TFL, 1 SA, 5 QB hurries, 1 RF

TE JADEN HAMM;6-5;225;Eudora, Kan;at Ottawa

FOR SEASON 3-20 receiving, 1 2-pt conv, 9 TT, 1 TFL, 1 batted ball, 1 blocked kick

S DYLAN HASZ;5-11;180;Bixby, Okla;at Norman North

FOR SEASON 1-1 rushing, 6 TT, 1 PBU

TE LUKE HASZ;6-4, 221;Bixby, Okla.;at Norman North

FOR SEASON 7-137 receiving, 2 TDs, 1-17 rushing, 1 TD, 1 2-pt conv

DL KALEB JAMES;6-4;250;Mansfield, Texas;at Lake Ridge

FOR SEASON 22 TT, 10 QB hurries, 4.5 SA, 10 TFL, 1 RF, 1 batted ball

DB RJ JOHNSON;6-2, 200;Atlanta Eagle's Landing Christian;at Landmark Christian

FOR SEASON 23 TT, 1 PBU, 16-183 receiving, 1 TD, 1-4 PR

DL STEPHEN JOHNSON;6-4;320;Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater;vs. LaGrange

FOR SEASON 33 TT, 7 TFL, 2 SA

S TJ METCALF;6-1;188;Pinson (Ala.) Valley;at Homewood

FOR SEASON 32.5 TT, 7 PBU, 1 RF, 2 FF, 4-91 receiving, 2 TDs

OL PARIS PATTERSON;6-5;340;East St. Louis, Ill.;at O'Fallon (Sat.)

FOR SEASON Helped team average 187.2 rushing yards per game

DL QUINCY RHODES JR;6-7;260;North Little Rock;vs. LR Central

FOR SEASON 16 TT, 1 TFL, 3 SA, 12 QB hurries, 1 PBU, 2 exceptional plays

LB ALEX SANFORD;6-3;240;Oxford, Miss. at Murrah

FOR SEASON 31 TT, 3 TFL, 2 QB hurries, 2 SA, 2 RF, 1 FF, 1 PBU

QB MALACHI SINGELTON;6-1;225;Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb;vs. Milton

FOR SEASON 22-43-201 passing, 1 TD, 2 ints, 29-197 rushing, 1 TD

LB BRAD SPENCE;6-3;232;Houston Klein Forest;at Waller

FOR SEASON 32 TT, 3.5 SA, 4 TFL, 9 QB hurries

OL JOEY SU'A;6-4, 309;Bentonville;vs. Springdale Har-Ber

FOE SEASON Graded 85%, 13 pancake blocks, no sacks allowed

WR MICAH TEASE;6-0, 180;Tulsa Washington;at Bartlesville

FOR SEASON 13-254 receiving, 2 TDs, 3-15 rushing, 4 TT, 1 TFL

CB DALLAS YOUNG;6-1, 185;Gardendale, Ala.;at Austin

FOR SEASON 30 TT, 2 TFL, 2 SA

LAST WEEK:

ISAIAH AUGUSTAVE (17-184 rushing in 38-14 victory over Golden Gate); JAYLON BRAXTON (Open date); LUKE BROWN (7 pancake blocks in 49-7 victory over Northwest); CARSON DEAN (Open date); DAVION DOZIER (3-90 receiving, 2 TDs in 32-6 victory over Lincoln); SHAMAR EASTER (No stats in 33-24 victory over Idabel); CHRISTIAN FORD (DNP in 49-16 victory over Little Elm);I AN GEFFRARD (Open date); JADEN HAMM (4 TT, 1 batted ball, 1 blocked kick in 37-10 victory over Spring Hill); DYLAN HASZ (Open date); LUKE HASZ (Open date); KALEB JAMES (5 TT, 3 TFL, 2 SA in 37-16 victory over Legacy); RJ JOHNSON (7 TT, 3-22 receiving in 30-15 loss to Prince Avenue Christian); STEPHEN JOHNSON (13 TT in 43-33 loss to Troup County ); TJ METCALF (7.5 TT 1 PBU, 2-66 receiving, 1 TD in 44-20 victory over Oxford); PARIS PATTERSON (Helped Flyers rush for 224 yards in 57-0 victory over Belleville); QUINCY RHODES JR (7 TT, 5 QB hits, 2 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 exceptional play in 28-27 victory over LR Parkview); ALEX SANFORD (13 TT, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hurries, 1 RF in 43-19 victory over Lafayette); MALACHI SINGELTON (DNP in a 20-17 loss to Northside); BRAD SPENCE (9 TT, 1 TFL, 3 QB hurries in 24-17 loss to Clear Springs); JOEY SU'A (Graded 84%, 3 pancake blocks, no sacks allowed in 30-7 victory over KC Rockhurst);MICAH TEASE (Open date); DALLAS YOUNG ( 7 TT, 1 sack, 1 TFL in a 27-14 victory over Parker)