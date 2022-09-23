Sections
Shakespeare on the radio with Audio Theater production

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Robbie Prettyman is Petruchio and Anna Haslett-Adams is the headstrong Katherine in the Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater’s one-hour, radio-style production of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” on stage this weekend and Oct. 1 at various Northwest Arkansas locations. (Courtesy Photo)

FYI

'The Taming Of The Shrew'

WHAT -- Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater is playing Shakespeare again with a one-hour, radio-style adaptation of "The Taming of the Shrew."

WHEN & WHERE -- 7 p.m. today, First Presbyterian Church in Springdale. Admission is a donation to the food bank.

3 p.m. Saturday, Shiloh Square in Springdale. Admission is free.

2 p.m. Sunday, Black Box at 214 CACHE Create in Springdale. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students.

2 p.m. Oct. 1, Walker Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Admission is free.

INFO -- facebook.com/NWAAudioTheater

  photo  Robbie Prettyman (Petruchio), Michael Hooper (Lucentio), Phil Brown (Antico) and Jim Olmstead (Baptista) pause during rehearsal for the NWAAT production of “The Taming of the Shrew.” (Courtesy Photo)
  

Print Headline: Shakespeare Meets Radio In Audio Theater’s ‘Taming Of The Shrew’

