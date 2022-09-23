Shakespeare on the radio with Audio Theater production

FYI

'The Taming Of The Shrew'

WHAT -- Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater is playing Shakespeare again with a one-hour, radio-style adaptation of "The Taming of the Shrew."

WHEN & WHERE -- 7 p.m. today, First Presbyterian Church in Springdale. Admission is a donation to the food bank.

3 p.m. Saturday, Shiloh Square in Springdale. Admission is free.

2 p.m. Sunday, Black Box at 214 CACHE Create in Springdale. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students.

2 p.m. Oct. 1, Walker Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Admission is free.

INFO -- facebook.com/NWAAudioTheater