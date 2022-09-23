Super Quiz: Lost in 2021

1. This "The Sound of Music" star passed away at 91.

2. Long-time host of a CNN interview show who hosted over 50,000 guests.

3. He was best known for his role as Lou Grant on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

4. This first Black U.S. secretary of state died at age 84.

5. Singer known for "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" and "Hooked on a Feeling."

6. Canadian "Saturday Night Live" comedian who died at 61.

7. NFL icon who coached the Oakland Raiders to their 1977 Super Bowl win.

8. Said to have "reinvented the American musical," he wrote the lyrics for "West Side Story" and "Gypsy."

9. "Lucky old broad" who died weeks away from her 100th birthday.

ANSWERS:

1. Christopher Plummer

2. Larry King

3. Ed Asner

4. Colin Powell

5. B.J. Thomas

6. Norm Macdonald

7. John Madden

8. Stephen Sondheim

9. Betty White